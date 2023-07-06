Another position preview today, this time it's the wide receivers.



Replacing Zay Flowers is impossible, but as a group, this team should have no problem scoring points this season if everyone contributes. This is a deep room (if you haven't noticed, this staff was hell bent on making sure there was competition everywhere this spring) and there's a lot of guys that want to have "prove it" seasons.



There's no clear cut No. 1 yet, but all signs point to it being Joe Griffin. Now healthy and accustomed to big boy football, the connection he built with Morehead last season should only be stronger. Grififn finished with just 18 catches for a little over 200 yards last year after starting in five and playing in eight. Five of those 18 were touchdowns and of course the biggest one came on the road at NC State. Griffin and Morehead had plenty of time to work together as backups last year and the chemistry immediately transferred to game reps. There may not need to be a "top guy" if this group all plays to their level of talent, but Griffin's probably the guy if there is.



The excitement around Ryan O'Keefe is warranted. If Griffin's the top guy, O'Keefe is probably the two. His speed alone is something teams are going to have to be aware of at all times. Zay could take the top off the defense, but as the one he usually had to split guys on that deep post for his big time TD's, aside from the leaping grab we've all seen a million times where he Moss'd a defender. O'Keefe may be able to get open easier if Griffin performs well enough to draw extra attention. The old adage you can't teach speed is more prevalent now than it's ever been and BC has arguably one of the fastest guys in the country now with O'Keefe.



Lewis Bond, Dino Tomlin, Taji Johnson and Jaden Williams are all in that next group for me. All three guys have flashed at times and all three could be candidates for breakout seasons. If Griffin and O'Keefe are as-advertised, then really only one of them needs to solidify themselves as third on the depth chart, but a rotation isn't necessarily a bad thing either. Assuming BC gets more production out of the tight ends and running game finally, there is plenty of speed, catch radius and flat out talent to make BC very hard to defend. Tomlin had a bit of a breakout in the NC State game last year and Williams, Johnson and Bond showed they can handle pressure as second options behind Zay at various points the last couple seasons. Another year of development and growth and another year with Morehead should only produce positive results for all of these guys.



Red-shirt sophomores Dante Reynolds and Luke McLaughlin, red-shirt junior Jacob Kraft, redshirt freshman Ismael Zamor and senior Nick Nicotra are all capable of making some noise, it's just a matter of having enough balls to go around. Hafley has learned that he can trust his younger guys more (look at Griffin last year), so don't be surprised if Zamor is involved in some packages even as a freshman. Zamor dominated matchups at Everett with his speed and athleticism, he might just be too good to bury as the fifth or sixth guy.



It goes without saying that all of this obviously depends on the line, but if they're better like I believe they will be this year, this offense and in particular the wide receiver group, could surprise a lot of people around the country. I'm not sure people truly understand how much talent is actually in this room now because Zay is such a big void to fill and that's all people are worried about. Hopefully this group can showcase it.