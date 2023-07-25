Much like the defensive line and linebacker unit, there's a lot of talent and experience returning, but there are also quite a few questions behind the top tier guys.



There's a bounce-back element for the entire team, but the secondary was actually pretty good last season. Like the linebackers the open field tackling needs to be better, but as far as coverage guys the group helped BC stay in some games it probably shouldn't have been in.



It all starts with Elijah Jones. Jones has received preseason accolades and is one of the players representing the Eagles at ACC Media Day this week. Jones finished last season with 34 tackles a year ago and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He also had two picks and 13 PBU's. Jones is unquestionably the leader of the entire back end and will need to have another strong campaign if this team is going to go anywhere.



Harvard transfer Alex Washington is extremely intriguing. Washington is athletic and was a big part of head coach Tim Murphy's program while he was there. Washington also adapted to BC very quickly having been in the area, which means he's been comfortable and there was never really an adjustment period needed. Washington is going to play a big role for this team in 2023.



Another interesting transfer is Khari Johnson. Johnson was at Arkansas, but the senior grew up around here and played for Suffield Academy. Like Washington, the acclimation process has been easier for Johnson than an "ordinary" transfer and at 5'10, 193lbs, he could be a key slot guy for the Eaglles.



Redshirt sophomore Jalon Williams should be a big factor this season too. As a sophomore, Williams played 12 games and made six tackles. Like many of his young teammates that were forced into action early in their careers, the experience is only going to help the case for more valuable playing time. Sophomore Amari Jackson is in the same boat. Jackson played nine games as a freshman and made five stats at corner. Jackson finished with 21 tackles and a PBU and should also get a crack at some more heavy playing time.



If you're looking for a true under-the-radar guy, look no further than senior Brandon Summers. Summers joined the team as a walk on in 2022, but didn't see game action. At Lynn Classical he was a good athlete and played four years of basketball as well. This team has a ton of questions and plenty of playing time up for grabs behind those first few guys and Summers could sneak his way into the rotation. Another guy in that same class is redshirt junior transfer Victor Nelson. Nelson is listed at 6'2 and 215, so I'd like to believe Hafley of all people can find a use for a rangy guy like that. Nelson was previously at Long Island.



After that, it gets a little dicey in terms of more bodies than actual spots that will be available. Sione Hala (redshirt freshman) appeared in one game last season. Jalen Cheek (redshirt sophomore) played three games and made three tackles, so he may have a chance to make some more noise in camp. Freshman Shawn Battle is a new addition and redshirt freshman Isaiah Farris appeared in one game last year. Freshman KP Price from Baltimore could be intriguing and redshirt sophomore Cole Batson (6'4, 209) played 11 games last year with two starts at free safety. Batson will definitely have a chance to show what he can do back there again.



Redshirt freshman CJ Clinkscales, freshman Carter Davis, redshirt junior Jason Scott, graduate John Pupel and redshirt sophomore Jamareeh Jones (played in five games last year) are all in the mix to an extent as well.



With so many bodies and the head coach knowing more about the position than anywhere else on the field, it's hard to believe this secondary won't be good. Great? That remains to be seen, but there should be enough talent here to field a competitive unit week in and week out.