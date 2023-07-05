Part two of our pre-camp position previews is running backs today.



Much like the tight end group and a few others on this team, competition will be running hot throughout camp for reps. Coach Hafley has preached having more depth and therefore, more competition throughout the summer. If any group needs it, it's this one.



Obviously, the offensive line is the biggest factor when it comes to getting the running identity back, but there is a bunch of talent in the room that can all push each other and make both the line and Emmett Morehead's job a lot easier this season.



There are currently seven guys listed in the RB room, but it all starts with Pat Garwo. Back for one more year, can Garwo return to his 1,000-yard rusher status he hit a couple years ago? He's a physical back and has shown he can handle the wear & tear during a full ACC slate, but again, he can't do much if the offensive line isn't opening holes. I think Garwo has a big bounce-back year, but mostly because he's got plenty of guys behind him when he needs a breather.



Right now, Kye Robichaux (Jr.) would be my pick for "next guy up," but it's obviously way too early to tell how the depth chart will pan out. Robichaux has flashed at times and is also listed at 6'0, 217lbs. Aside from red-shirt junior Andre Hines (6'2, 233lbs.) he's the biggest guy in the room. If Garwo goes down or gets off to a slow start, both Robichaux and Hines can step right in as goal line and short yardage guys if need be.



Don't forget about mini Doug Martin (Alex Broome) who I think is in line for.a breakout year. With so many options in the room, Broome may get forgotten about at times. He's fast, shifty and again, is built like the only Tampa Bay back Doug Martin with some jacked legs. It's not AJ Dillon territory, but Broome makes up for his height with his powerful lower half and could pose a problem for defenses this season.



Xavier Coleman is probably the most elusive and speediest back the Eagles have. All of these guys haven't truly gotten to show what they're capable of due to the poor line play, but Coleman has flashed in spring games and could be a sneaky weapon out of the back field as a pass catcher too.



You've also got Cam Barfield and Jackson Treister too. Treister is a red-shirt junior and Barfield is still just a sophomore. It'll be hard for all of these guys to see regular time obviously since there's only one ball to go around, but the depth is hard to ignore. Chudzinski and Shimko will unquestionably look to get creative when it comes to the running game this year, and having so many bodies that can do different things can only be beneficial.



Right now, it's Garwo and then everyone else, but with such a heavy emphasis on getting that physical identity back, don't be surprised if you hear and see all of these guys making an impact one way or another in 2023.





