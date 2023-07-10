Tick, tock, tick, tock.



Camp is slowly creeping closer as we continue our preseason position previews. We'll get to the elephant in the room tomorrow (Tuesday) with the O-line, but let's take a little bit closer look at the QB room.



If you saw the first bit of offseason Q&A we did, I talked about how I believe the QB depth chart currently shakes out. Obviously, everything starts and ends with Emmett Morehead right now.



Entering his first full year as a starter, I - just like the entire program - expect big things out of Morehead. His teammates love him and he has that cool, calm demeanor seemingly 24/7. I've said this before, but if you've seen Remember The Titans, he's a redheaded Sunshine. More importantly, his relationship with Steve Shimko isn't starting from scratch. The two of them along with Chudzinski have been on the same page since the start of spring ball and that should only carry over.



It shouldn't have to be said anymore, but obviously everything depends on the O-line. Morehead has expressed complete faith in the guys up front (what else is he going to say?) and they all had plenty of experience with him last year that should translate too. He's clearly got the arm talent and by all accounts is as big of a student of the game as anyone. This offense has far more talent than people think and if they can protect Emmett up front, he could be in line for a big year.



The biggest position battle in camp without question is backup quarterback. BC knows more than anyone how important having a dependable backup is after so many injuries at the position with Phil Jurkovec during his time here.



I believe transfer Tom Castellanos will be in the mix just because I don't think he would've chosen BC if he wasn't told he'd have a legitimate shot at competing. However, he's playing catch up, which means that freshman Jacobe Robinson and redshirt-junior Matt Rueve currently have the inside track to that job.



Hafley raved about Robinson's performance in spring scrimmages (closed to the media) and the athleticism he possesses is obviously a huge factor, especially in the ever-changing offensive world of college football. Rueve has shown flashes, particularly in the spring game and probably has the slightly better arm between those two. Robinson and Rueve probably enter camp as 1A and 1B for the backup role, but that could easily change by the time we hit opening weekend.



Redshirt-junior Jack Brandon and BB&N/Burlington, MA redshirt-freshman Shane Hanafin would have to blow the staff's mind to usurp the other three guys, but hey, ya never know.



Numbers and rankings will say that BC has had a brutal resumé as of late recruiting QB's. Maybe they have, but the thing is, in today's world, the portal allows a team to immediately get better with one game-changing commitment. There could be a superstar here in two years we have no idea about right now.



The quarterback room at BC is plenty deep for the time being with quite a bit of talent and as long as he stays healthy, Morehead should be the guy for a while still anyways. This team is in good shape at the most important position and if things continue trending in the right direction for redheaded Sunshine, this program could have some special memories in store.



And yes, we know, it depends on the offensive line.