Alright. Let's get this out of the way.



I was going to wait and do this one like, the week before camp, but we've done all the other offensive positions so far, so why delay any longer?



The 2023 Boston College football season - and possibly some people's jobs - will heavily depend on whether or not this unit can return to its 'O-Line U' form. No one ever likes to use or hear injuries being used as an excuse when things go south, but it's hard to look at last year's group and not acknowledge that the lack of health (and depth) were the biggest factors in 2022.



Whether it was guys playing with casts on, managing pain just to try and suit up, or guys switching from defense to offense just so BC could try and compete, the offensive line situation was a complete mess, basically from spring ball on. DeGuglielmo has been let go and Matt Applebaum is back in the fold after a year with the Miami Dolphins.



People may question the hire, but the the guys Applebaum helped recruit are here and they enjoy playing for him. Many of them talked about it at length during spring ball press conferences. Isn't that half the battle as a position coach? If these guys are willing to go a little bit harder or extra for Applebaum compared to a Guge or someone else, then why not give it a shot before completely dismissing the idea that he could actually be good for this unit? Picking up the communication and lingo has been like riding a bike, which ultimately, is the most important part of a successful group



Right now, I believe there are three absolute locks for Day 1 starting roles, but other than that, the competition and rotation amongst these guys his going to be very, very important.



We'll start with Christian Mahogany. A most-likely All-American if he can stay healthy, Mahogany may very well be following Zion Johnson and Zay Flowers as a first round NFL Draft pick. Not having his veteran presence and experience out on the field killed BC last year, particularly the younger guys like Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall who could have used him in the huddle with them as they were learning on the fly as well. The starting left guard spot is his and automatically, BC is better up front as soon as he steps in the huddle.



Drew Kendall is still just a redshirt-sophomore and was one of those guys who played through quite a bit of pain and with a cast on last year. Folks are quick to criticize the play of the O-line last year, but Kendall played just two games as a freshman in 2021. How could anyone expect a big jump last season when trying to get adjusted to ACC football? Another year in the weight room with Coach Matusz, another year in the play book and another year with Coach Hafley should all help Drew become the elite player he was recruited to be out of Nobles.



The third "lock" I think is Ozzy. Ozzy is your Day 1 left tackle. Think about it. Ozzy and Christian protecting Emmett Morehead's blindside is night-and-day from a year ago when really everywhere but center was a revolving door at times. Trapilo was on the field for every offensive snap in seven of 10 starts despite also being banged up. The redshirt-junior out of BC High is in the same boat as Kendall pretty much after not seeing the field in 2020. Assuming health, Kendall and Trapilo should both make huge jumps this season just based on gained knowledge and experience alone.



This is where things get interesting. Right guard and right tackle are still sort of up in the air heading into camp, but I believe grad transfer Kyle Hergel should have an inside track into one of those spots. During spring ball, Hergel rotated in at each position on the O-line, showing his versatility off to the coaching staff right away. When he spoke, he immediately screams "great teammate" and just a guy that wants to be around the game as much as possible. Physically, he's only 6'2, but he's a big boy, especially with pads on. There is going to be a legitimate rotation this season as keeping guys fresh will be one of the biggest things Applebaum needs to do. Hergel will be one of those guys who simply makes everyone's job a little easier.



Redshirt-senior Jack Conley and redshirt sophomore Otto Hess are both going to be integral parts of this unit for the 2023 season too. Much like Hergel, Conley is as versatile as they come for offensive linemen. Conley played four different positions up front while starting in every game last season. If I had to guess right now, I'd say Conley is your right tackle and Hergel right guard. Conley only played special teams in 2021 aside from two starts against Clemson and NC State, which means like the others, last year was his first true full season with regular playing time. At 6'7, 327lbs. it's hard to imagine Conley won't be a guy that takes a jump this year too.



As for Hess, he red-shirted in 2021, which means the eight games he played in during the 2022 season were the first he ever had at the Division 1 level. Most of it was on special teams, so he might take some time to truly evolve into a special player up front, but that's why people need to relax when talking about the 3-9 ugliness of a year ago. Most of these guys are still growing and adjusting to big boy football.



Redshirt-senior Jackson Ness is a converted D-linemen after all the injuries last year. Ness made seven starts and played in 10 games with little to no experience in any role up front. Six of the starts were at left guard and one was at center. He could be part of the rotation this season, but I also wouldn't be shocked if he heads back over to defense at some point too.



Redshirt-junior Kevin Cline is another guy who has barely seen the field, but could make an impact as he gets more and more reps. In 2021 he played nine games mostly on special teams after redshirting in 2020. Last year, Cline started the first two games of the year at RT before having to shut it down for the year due to injury. Add him to the list of guys just waiting to have a breakout season.



In total, there are 16 offensive linemen listed on the spring roster. The ones mentioned above all have a chip on their shoulder and they've all heard the noise about last year. Was the heavy criticism fair? Absolutely not given the lack of experience and lack of health, but fans don't want to hear that. It's a results based world and this group knows it. No one is shying away from last year's failures and while this fan base is rarely optimistic until given reasons to be, this unit should be much, MUCH better than you think.







