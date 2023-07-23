If BC's O-line needs to get back to proving why the school earned the reputation 'O-line U,' then the linebackers need to get that position's standard back to what it was during the Herzlich and Kuekley days.



Ok, so it's probably way too much to ask them to get to THAT level, but that group had a rough 2022. There is a lot of experience returning and a guy who's been in those shoes before, Sean Duggan, is now running the defense with Coach Aazaar. Along with that experience is some legitimate talent too, the unit just needs to put it all together consistently and be much better tackling in the open field than they were a year ago.



The field general and old man of the group Vinny DePalma is back for what feels like his 15th season. He's really been part of the program since January of 2018 and if anyone wants to go out on a high note, it's him. DePalma's commitment to the program despite so many lackluster seasons during his time here is certainly impressive and, he'll continue to serve as another coach on the field, something Duggan and DePalma have talked about a bunch.



Kam Arnold ad Bryce Steele also return and are also capable of putting up big seasons if they can stay healthy. Both are physical freaks (much like Ezeriuaku), while Arnold is a senior and Steele is a junior. Arnold had 75 tackles, good enough for third on the team last year. Arnold also had two picks and 1.5 sacks. Steele finished 2022 with 51 tackles and two sacks. This could be "on the radar" years for the two of them.



After that first tier there are a lot of questions, but some talent. Owen McGowan redshirt sophomore) is a very intriguing case. After tearing it up for CM, McGowan has only seen the field on mostly special teams snaps. There's little doubt he'll get an early shot in camp to have more of an impact, especially since DePalma isn'r a spring chicken anymore and may need some rest in the middle, which is wear McGowan should ultimately end up as that next great BC linebacker.



Keep an eye out on fellow redshirt sophomore Jaylen Blackwell as well. Blackwell played in 12 games last year and totaled 20 tackles. With a need for depth behind those top three guys, McGowan and Blackwell should earn some of those initial backup reps and be a part of sub packages.



Sophomore Daveon Crouch appeared in 11 games as a freshman and made one tackle while playing primarily special teams. Redshirt freshmen Juan Zabal, Tim Hays (Concord-Carlisle) and Billy Van Pelt are unknowns but have some big upside. All three of them redshirted in 2022. Redshirt junior Joe Marinaro played in seven games last season on special teams and is also a bit of an unknown heading into camp.



If those second and third tier guys can earn some regular playing time and those top three all stay healthy, this unit should be much better. The depth is a question, but with Duggan and Aazaar running things, it's hard to believe there won't be an improvement from the whole group in 2023.



