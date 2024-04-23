Draft weekend is here (friggin finally) and there's a good chance that two Eagles put their name on the impressive list of draft picks that have come out of Boston College.



While Christian Mahogany and Elijah Jones won't be first rounders, it's almost a lock they go at some point between Friday and Saturday. I've reached out to a few people I happen to know in the league as well as some coaches locally to see where they think Mahogany, Jones and even Kyle Hergel could go...



Mahogany:



Slight chance he's late Day 2, but most likely early Day 3 guy, which would mean anywhere from the third round to the fourth or fifth. I personally think he most likely goes early to mid third round, ideally to the Patriots if they can maneuver it. He showed last year he's fully healthy and can be a dominant player at times especially in the run game. He'll still have to grow as a player - as does any rookie - but he had a very good NFL Combine and Pro Day and I think he could be one of those 10-year, consistent guys if he ends up in the right spot. I believe Kansas City is very high on him too.



Jones:



If you had asked most guys in like October, he had the chance to be a very early second rounder. Now, it's really tough to tell. Some teams are higher on him than others because of the uncertainty still lingering from what happened last season. Talent wise everyone believes he's the real deal. Even Senior Bowl scouting director Jim Nagy was tweeting about him on Tuesday. I ultimately think he goes late second or very, very early third and someone gets a steal.



Hergel:



Seventh round guy or most likely a UDFA, but he should get a shot in camp one way or another. The 30 on the bench at BC Pro Day alone should have opened some teams' eyes to how strong he is and by all accounts he was an absolutely fantastic teammate. Hergel is one of those guys that will bring that bottom-of-the-pile nastiness every single play, it's really a question about his size more than anything else. But again, his toughness alone should get him an opportunity at the very least.