One more sleep until training camp.



The first official practice begins at 8:30 on Thursday morning which means the 2023 season is finally here. After taking a swing at predicting a final record a couple days ago, I figured why not try to guess some of the team awards we'll be talking about in December as well as a few guys' final numbers...



OFFENSIVE MVP - Emmett Morehead



I mean, it kind of has to be if they're going to be good, right? This team will obviously go as he goes and as long as the O-line can keep him up right he should have enough around him both at WR and out of the backfield to give him every opportunity at a big season. I think the tight ends are going to be much more involved this season too, which gives him a few more targets to look at.



DEFENSIVE MVP - Donovan Ezeiruaku



Can't imagine this guy takes a step back. If anything, he should improve on last year's 8.5 sacks and 61 tackles. He also talked about adding weight and drawing double teams this year, but I still think he has a monster season. if you've ever seen him up close he's a legitimate 'create a player' in Madden basically. Big year for him and like Morehead with the offense, the defense will go as he goes.



COACH OF THE YEAR - Matt Applebaum



Ok, so part of me is just trolling all the Applebaum haters with this one I'll absolutely admit that, but I do think the O-line takes a massive step forward and he's got to get some of the credit. Nothing happens with this team without that unit stepping up and I think they all want to play hard for him. Does that translate to winning football? Of course not, but I'm willing to believe he can help turn this around



SURPRISE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - Lewis Bond



One of the guys in that deep receiver room that could have a very good year. Bond is a big target and had just five catches and 51 yards in six games last season, so he's an under-the-radar candidate. I also considered putting Dino Tomlin here too, but I think he's gotten so much talk surrounding him since last year and in the offseason that he may not be a surprise to many.



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR - Josiah Griffin



I'll die on this hill. Freak athleticism and if you're going to keep guys up front fresh, then that rotation needs to be bigger than just a handful of guys. I honestly think he makes the decision easy for Hafley and Coach Vince in camp and he's seeing some meaningful snaps sooner rather than later.



MOREHEAD FINAL STATS - 175 COMP/300 ATT, 2,702 Yards, 22 TD, 10 INT



10 TD's and six picks in 10 games last year. A full offseason preparing as the starter and open lines of communication between he, Shimko and Chud. Massive year on tap for him as long as the QB injury bug doesn't continue to bite this team. He'll struggle at times as all young QB's too, but it'll be more good than bad this season from redheaded Sunshine.



O'KEEFE FINAL STATS - 65 catches, 1,200 Yards, 11 TD. 45 carries, 252 Yards, 4 Rush TD. 1 KOR TD, 2 PR TD.



Gaudy numbers? Yes, but his speed can't be understated and I think they're going to get the ball in his hands as much as humanly possible. Basically, everything they wanted to do with Zay last year on offense and special teams that they couldn't do at times because of the lack of depth, they'll try and do with him, especially on special teams. When's the last time BC had a kick off or punt return TD? I expect to see both this season.



GARWO FINAL STATS - 170 carries, 1,024 Yards, 10 TD



Again, this all goes back to the O-line, but there's also a reason Garwo came back. He could've transferred, but as Hafley discussed during ACC Media Day, he stuck around because he believes in the guys up front. This guy was a 1,000 yard back just two years ago, so it's not outlandish to think he can get there again. Not only that, but this team DESPERATELY needs to run the ball 15-20 times a game at least, so just by sheer volume he should have a crack at 1,000.



TAKACS FINAL STATS - 50 catches, 602 Yards, 5 TD



If he stays healthy, this is another very underrated weapon for Morehead, particularly in the red zone. Takacs only had 26 catches last year for 256 yards, but he was banged up and getting adjusted. Now healthy and with a full year at BC under his belt, I'm expecting big things from Takacs.



Well, we've exhausted pretty much every bit of preseason content we can get heading into camp. The first official practice is Thursday morning at 8:30 and I'll be there with as many updates as possible with the allotted time. Press conferences will be around 10:30.









