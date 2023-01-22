For the first time this season, Quinten Post truly showed BC fans just how much of a difference he can make for this program.

Still trying to find his normal “game speed wind,” Post has been starting the last few games after sitting out the first 14 and then working through load management his first handful of games back.

On Saturday in what felt like a must-win game against Notre Dame on the road, Post’s presence - and his 29 points and 14 rebounds - helped lead the Eagles to a sweep of the Holy War on the hardwood for the first time since 1997. After the game, Post was asked how satisfying it was to finally feel like he had a big contribution in a big spot.

“This kind of felt like a breakthrough for me,” he said. “I feel like I had been playing decent, but it hadn’t really led to winning basketball yet. To play like this and to win the game especially, that just feels so rewarding. It kind of feels like all my struggles this season were worth it. It just feels really good.”

Obviously, Post hasn’t been here long, but he quickly learned how much the BC-Notre Dame rivalry means, so when he heard what BC had accomplished for the first time in 26 years, he was a bit taken back by it.

“I did not know that,” he said when asked if he did know and what it meant to the team. “We needed this win so bad. Losing four in a row and then going on the road against our rival in Notre Dame…I remember last year we played them tough twice, couldn’t get the second win, I think we lost in double or triple overtime. So, yeah, going on the road, playing them tough and coming away with a win was really good.”

Head coach Earl Grant has talked about how different the offense has had to become once Post joined the team again this season. Everything runs through him now when possible, but sometimes, a performance like the one on Saturday comes as a bit of a surprise, even to a guy like Post.

“I think it kind of happened organically,” Post added. “I started the game off making some shots which felt really good for me. Then, later on in the second half, I think against the zone, I think we were just looking for me in the cracks of the zone. It wasn’t really the game plan beforehand, it was just kind of what was working at that point so we went with it. I went with it and we’re happy it worked out.”

If Saturday truly was just the beginning of a dominant run by Post coming up here and as his BC career continues - he will still have multiple years of eligibility left after this season - then there’s no telling what it could mean for the success of the program.