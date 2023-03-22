Don't worry Eagles fans, the future isn't ruined yet.



Quinten Post declared for the NBA Draft on his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon, but he is also keeping his eligibility open, which means a return to BC isn't out of the question.



"Growing up in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, basketball was not the most popular sport. But throughout my life, it has provided me with so many experiences and opportunities on and off the court. I am very blessed to get to this point and pursue my dreams," Post wrote.



"The last two years at Boston College have been two of the happiest years of my life. I am proud to be an Eagle and have the utmost gratitude for how the university community has embraced me and to everyone who has made my time at BC so special - especially my professors, academic advisors, teammates, Coach Grant and the entire coaching staff.



"I am excited to announce that I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft process, while maintaining my eligibility to return to college."



So, what's this all mean? It means in the NBA Draft once you get past the first like, 10 picks, it's just throwing darts at a board at that point. A team could decide to take a shot on Post somewhere in the draft if they like what they see, or they can pass on him if teams believe he's not ready once they see him up close in workouts this summer.



In the wild, wild west days of the transfer portal he could always hop in there if he learns that teams may want him to continue honing his craft, or, he could come back and make a run at the NCAA tournament with the team that clearly showed some pretty significant improvement.



Whatever happens, a lot of eyes in Chestnut Hill and around New England will be on Post in the weeks and months ahead.