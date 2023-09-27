The belief is still there,...for now.



Both Lewis Bond and Neto Okpala sat in on Jeff Hafley's presser on Monday and listened to each other speak to the media afterwards. The message was clear across the board and that message was one of confidence despite the rough start to the year.



Sure, it's all talk for now until results follow - especially after the nightmare in Louisville - but the team isn't divided yet. In fact, getting over the Louisville loss was easier than some may think.



"Sometimes, it's easier after a bad loss to turn the page," said Bond. "A bad loss, you can't think too much about it because...I feel like it was harder to get over Florida State because it was so close. Thinking like, 'what could I have done to change it? What one play could have changed the game?' A loss like that, like Louisville, it's like, maybe it was one play, but maybe not because of how bad it was."



"Obviously, that type of loss does hurt, a lot of us were quiet coming back to Boston on the bus ride and the plane, off the plane, getting back to the bus," explained Okpala. "Yeah, I feel like it is a 24-hour rule type of thing. Take some time to really sit there and think about it, but as soon as that's up, we've got to focus on the next game. Use that type of hurt to impose our own will on another team. Me personally, it made me really mad, so I want to use that type of anger towards UVA."



Okpala also spoke about leaders not letting things snowball right now, especially with the younger players.



"My time here, I've seen a good amount of leaders. I've seen good examples such as Chibueze (Onwuka) and Marcus Valdez, amazing leaders. I learned a lot from them," he said. "I think what it is with them, no matter what it is, you can't go down. You know what I'm saying? You just have to pick everybody up, no matter what the score is, no matter what the situation is. Even in the Louisville game, as we were going down, we weren't losing focus.



"I tried my best to tell people like 'hey, we still have a whole game to finish, you feel me?' We just can't give up. I really don't care what the score is, I can't give up. That's just me personally. I will fight my hardest, I will give my all and that's just how it has to be. We have a lot of guys like that too. It just has to be consistent. It has to be every day. Every game."



Such a drastic drop off in performance after hanging with Florida State was alarming, so, how do the Eagles get back to the level they were ar just two weeks ago? They need to find the answer quickly before the season really gets away from them.



"Preparing for Florida State, we really did believe we could beat that team," added Okapala. "We didn't care if they were the No. 3 ranked...it doesn't matter. If we come in like that every week, we can put the same type of tape out there and we can go out and compete with anybody if we have that mindset that we can beat anybody. You know? We also can't...it doesn't matter what team it is, we can't just think we're going to automatically beat them. We have to practice every week like it is some No. 1 team or whatever. We've got to be No. 1 in our hearts also. I feel like if we have that mindset that we can be with anybody, then we're all good."



"Last year, I felt like we let one game slip and then it was like we never got over that one game," Bond said. "His (Hafley's) biggest message this year is Louisville happened, let's just not let it dwell and work for Virginia.



"Give everything we've got for Virginia."





