EagleAction - Phil Jurkovec Tapped as BC’s Starting Quarterback Before Season Opener

Phil Jurkovec waited seven months for the NCAA to grant him an immediate-eligibility waiver. Before that, he sat behind Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book for two years in South Bend.

His first few years in the collegiate ranks were all about patience and development.

That phase of his career is now over.

The former No. 87 Class of 2018 recruit was finally handed over the keys to a program on Saturday. First-year Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley had kept his cards close to his chest all summer about the Eagles’ quarterback plans, but Jurkovec got the nod in Durham, N.C.

The redshirt sophomore beat out Dennis Grosel, who started the final seven games under center for BC last year after Anthony Brown went down with a season-ending ACL tear.

Saturday marks Jurkovec’s first collegiate start. He received his immediate-eligibility waiver on Aug. 4. In two years at Notre Dame, he threw 18 total passes. After redshirting his freshman year, he made a handful of relief appearances this past season, perhaps most notably—for BC fans anyway—taking over for Book amid the Irish’s 40-7 clobbering of BC. Jurkovec only completed one pass, but he ran for 42 yards against a reeling Eagles defense.

In six games last year, the 6-foot-5, dual-threat gunslinger hit on 12-of-16 pass attempts for 222 yards and two scores. Before Notre Dame, he put up video game numbers at Pine-Richland High School (Gibsonia, Pa.). As a senior, Jurkovec tossed 39 touchdowns, while piling up more than 1,200 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Jurkovec will square off against another transfer on Saturday: Duke’s Chase Brice, who spent the first three years of his college career at Clemson and backed up Trevor Lawrence each of the past two seasons.