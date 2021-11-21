PFF Grades & Snap Counts
PFF (https://www.pff.com/college) game grades and snap counts from Boston College's 26-23 loss to Florida State...OFFENSEWR Zay Flowers 73.6 (75)RB Alec Sinkfield 65.5 (15)OT Ben Petrula 64.1 (78)Q...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news