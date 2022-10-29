Boston College is traveling to UConn for the first time since 2003, and the Eagles are desperate to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Clemson and Wake Forest, both of which are now in the AP Top 10. The Huskies, on the other hand, have one more win than BC at this point of the season. That alone is a shock to pretty much every college football fan. Granted, UConn's three wins have come against Central Connecticut, Fresno State and FIU. The Huskies, in their first year under head coach Jim Mora, have yet to be competitive versus a Power Five opponent. Saturday afternoon is their opportunity to do so. Meanwhile, BC will try to establish that, even in a down year, it's still the top FBS program in New England.

WHEN IS BC PLAYING UCONN?

Saturday, Oct. 29, 12 p.m.

WHERE IS BC PLAYING UCONN?

Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, Connecticut

SERIES HISTORY

BC leads the all-time series, 12-0-2. That's right. UConn has never beaten the Eagles on the gridiron, although the programs have tied twice: first in 1908, next in 1910 (both were scoreless games). The last time they met was in Fenway Park in 2017. AJ Dillon rumbled for 200 yards and two scores, and Jon Hilliman added 107 yards and two more touchdowns as the Eagles blew out the Huskies, 39-16. The year before that, BC shut out UConn, 30-0, in Alumni Stadium.

BREAKING DOWN THE 2022 HUSKIES

Offense: Zion Turner is a true freshman quarterback who was thrust into the spotlight after Penn State transfer Ta'Quan Robinson tore his ACL in the Huskies' season opener against Utah State. Turner is a dual threat. He has the third most carries of any UConn player this season. Although he's averaging only 5.1 yards per pass attempt, he's completing 61.0% of his passes and has posted a 7:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio so far. It's worth noting, though, that he has yet to throw for more than 100 yards against a Power Five opponent. Here are his combined stats against Syracuse, Michigan and North Carolina State: 28-of-45, 148 pass yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 19 carries, 42 rush yards. It hasn't helped that he's been without his top-two wide receivers—Cam Ross and Keelan Marion—practically the whole season. Aaron Turner has been, by far, the Huskies' most productive wideout in 2022. He's got 31 grabs—19 more than any other UConn player this year—275 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Other targets to keep an eye on are fellow wide receiver Kevens Clercius (12 receptions, 170 yards), who is 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, and tight end Justin Joly (12 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD), who is 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds. The Huskies also haver former BC wideout Ethon Williams—except, he hasn't recorded a reception this season. UConn is even more depleted at running back, where, most recently, it's been down its top-three backs. That includes Nate Carter, a sophomore who racked up 405 yards on the ground in a mere four games. Now, offensive coordinator Nick Charlton is leaning local product Victor Rosa and former Miami transfer Robert Burns to get the job done. Fortunately for the Huskies, they have a transfer-heavy offensive line that entered the week tied for 34th nationally in Pro Football Focus run blocking grade (68.9). Defense: Mora certainly has a hand in UConn's 3-4 defense. It's a unit that's currently 84th in both rushing defense (156.0 yards allowed per game) and pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game). Linebacker Jackson Mitchell is probably the next Husky to represent the program at the NFL level. The junior has a nose for the ball. His 11 tackles per game are fourth in the country. What's more, he's assisted on 52 tackles this season, and his 3.5 sacks are tops on the team. He's joined in the second level by right outside linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, a Texas Tech grad transfer who is third on the team with 56 total tackles. UConn is tied for 64th with 2.13 sacks per game. The Huskies get their most pressure from defensive end Eric Watts. The junior has registered 18 pressures this season, per PFF. Three of those have resulted in sacks. Nose tackle Dal'mont Gourdine has the second-most PFF pressures (10) of any Husky D-Linemen, but his backup, Jelani Stafford, actually has more sacks (2) than Gourdine (1.5). Teams pick on Tre Wortham most often, however, the senior is UConn's best cover corner. He's been targeted 42 times this season, per PFF, and has allowed jus 22 catches, logging five PBUs and three picks in the process. Safety Malik Dixon-Williams is another name to know. Dixon-Williams has four PBUs, including an interception, and is second on the team with 59 total tackles. Special Teams: Sophomore Noe Ruelas is the Huskies' place kicker. He's a perfect 16-of-16 on PATs this season, and he's 7-of-8 on field goals. Ruelas has quite the leg, as he's drilled a 54-yarder this season. His lone miss was beyond 40. Redshirt sophomore George Caratan is UConn's punter. He's averaging 40.64 yards per boot, which is 69th nationally. Rosa returns both kicks and punts for the Huskies. He's averaging 18.5 yards per kickoff return and 5.8 yards per punt return.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

-2 — UConn's turnover margin this season. The Huskies have created 11 takeaways but given the ball away 13 times. To put their 13 giveaways into perspective, only two ACC teams have committed more turnovers in 2022 (Miami and Virginia). 45.71% — conversion rate of the Huskies' opponents on third down this season, which has them tied for 117th nationally in that defensive category. 88 — tackles made by UConn linebacker Jackson Mitchell this year, a total that is second in the country right now.

ESPN FPI

The database gives BC a 69.2% chance of beating UConn in Week 9.

OUTLOOK