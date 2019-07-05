Opponent Preview: Pitt
Not many teams finishing with .500 final records played in their league's championship game, but such was Pitt's 2018 season. The Panthers under Pat Narduzzi were 7-7, losing the Sun Bowl and ACC C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news