EagleAction - Opponent Preview: No. 2 Notre Dame

For years, Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame couldn’t win “the big game.” That changed last weekend when the Irish pulled out a double overtime victory against No. 1 Clemson in Notre Dame Stadium. Previously, Kelly was 0-7 in his career against top-five teams and, since taking the reins in South Bend, he was just 3-8 versus opponents in the Top 10. Even though Clemson was missing Trevor Lawrence, the Irish victory garnered praise, especially because D.J. Uiagalelei threw for more yards than Lawrence ever has in a single game. It took a bit of the sting away from Notre Dame’s embarrassing 30-3 loss to the Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinal and raised national expectations for the Irish. The question soon became “Can Notre Dame avoid a hangover?” Twenty-seven years ago, the answer was “no.” That’s the last time the Irish knocked off the No. 1 team in the country—the following week, they fell to Boston College. Saturday presents a chance for BC to repeat history and for No. 2 Notre Dame to get redemption. When is BC playing? Saturday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. How to watch? This game will be broadcast on ABC. Series History Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 16-9, but both programs have taken turns running the show. The Irish have won seven straight against BC, racking up 40+ points in each of the last two meetings. The Eagles haven’t topped Notre Dame in 12 years. Their last win over the Irish capped a six-game win streak against their Catholic rival. During that span (2001-08), BC had Notre Dame’s number, at one point winning four consecutive one-possession games versus the Irish. Of late, though, it’s been all Notre Dame. Last year, the Eagles took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter yet never really got their run game going. Notre Dame created separation in the second half and didn’t look back, finishing with 501 total yards of offense.

Notre Dame’s record: 7-0 (6-0 ACC) Breaking Down the Irish: Offense: If you’re wondering why the Irish rank third in the ACC in scoring offense and fourth in the league in total yards per game, you should start by taking a look at their O-Line. It’s a wall of veterans, all of whom stand 6-foot-5 or taller. The group is the highest-graded offensive line in the Power Five, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s paved the way for the 20th-best rushing attack in college football, while only allowing 14 sacks in seven games. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams has capitalized on Notre Dame’s strength up front, piling up 740 yards on the ground, including 140 last week to go along with three touchdowns in the upset win. He’s a threat out of the backfield, too. Williams has 13 receptions so far this season.

Only players with 3+ rushing TDs in a game vs Clemson since 2014:



🏈 Kyren Willaims, Notre Dame (2020)

🏈 Dalvin Cook, Florida State (2016)

🏈 Derrick Henry, Alabama (2015)

🏈 Todd Gurley, Georgia (2014) pic.twitter.com/pJM0AJ5rV1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 9, 2020

Quarterback Ian Book spreads the ball around the field. Tight end Michael Mayer, who Jeff Hafley said reminded him of San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, leads the team with 20 receptions. Mayer and fellow tight end Tommy Tremble combined for eight catches versus the Tigers, however, wide receivers Javon McKinley and Avery Davis starred. Both reeled in catches of 45+ yards. McKinley cleared the century mark in receiving yards, and Davis came down with not only a 53-yard catch on the final drive of regulation but also the game-tying touchdown grab that forced overtime. Book’s numbers are down from a year ago, but last weekend was enough to prove that he’s as capable as ever. The third-year dual-threat can make big-time throws from the pocket and do a lot of damage with his legs. Defense: When it comes to 3rd Down, Notre Dame is great on offense—after all, Book and Co. move the sticks 53.8% of the time. But the Irish are even better on the other side of the ball. Clark Lea’s defense has limited opponents to a 24.7% conversion rate this year, the seventh-lowest in the FBS and, by far, the best in the ACC. It helps that the Irish have the fourth-best rush defense in the country. They’re allowing only 85.1 yards on the ground per game. It’s a tough matchup for BC, which just recently saw its rushing attack come together. The Irish have logged 60 TFLs in 2020, bad news for a BC team that gives up close to seven per game.

FUMBLEEEE!



A botched handle from Travis Etienne allows Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to score 💥 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TQlTzr3ltR — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 8, 2020

Reigning ACC Linebacker of the Week Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah leads the way with 8.5 TFLs. He’s also second on the team in total tackles. Ahead of him is Kyle Hamilton. The 6-foot-4 safety has notched 32 solos, in addition to three pass break-ups and a pair of quarterback hits. Hamilton is part of a pass defense that concedes an average of 211.4 yards through the air, a mark that ranks 34th nationally. Graduate safety Shaun Crawford and graduate cornerback Nick McCloud are two veterans to look out for in the back end. Each has a pick this season as well as at least four passes defended. Hafley shouted out Daelin Hayes earlier this week. He’s one of three Irish defensive ends with three or more sacks this season. Overall, the Irish are smack dab in the middle of the ACC’s sack leaderboard with 21 quarterback takedowns this fall. Special Teams: In 2019, Notre Dame’s special teams unit graded out more than 20 spots lower in SP+ than both its offense and defense. Once again, the Irish are good but not great in the third phase of the game. As far as kickoffs and field goals go, Notre Dame has it down. Place kicker Jonathan Doerer is 11-of-14 on the year. The senior has drilled a trio of kicks from beyond 40, including field goals of 45 and 44 yards last week against Clemson. Punter Jay Bramblett hasn’t enjoyed the same success. His punt average (41.4 yards per punt) is 12th in the ACC. He’s also pinned just four boots inside the 20, the fewest of any punter in the conference. Notre Dame has blocked a pair of punts, both of which resulted in Irish touchdowns, but the team has underwhelmed in the traditional punt return game. Three Storylines: It’s the seventh-annual Red Bandana Game. BC will honor Welles Crowther in the seventh-annual Red Bandana Game Saturday. Even though there won’t be fans in Alumni Stadium, the program will still recognize Crowther’s family virtually. Additionally, BC will debut its new paisley-patterned uniforms. As Hafley emphasized throughout the week, though, the uniforms are more symbolic than they are eye candy—they represent sacrifice, which Crowther exhibited when he used a red bandana to protect himself from smoke while saving more than a dozen lives in the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks.

A good look at BC’s new honorary Red Bandana uniform.



-white jersey

-white pants

-thick stripe down pant leg

-paisely-patterned numbers, pant stripes, and accents below shoulder pads (but no helmet stripe)



*Photo courtesy of @BCFootball pic.twitter.com/1rT0wLI26d — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) August 28, 2020

Who will win the time of possession battle? Notre Dame leads the conference in time of possession, although BC isn’t too far behind. The Eagles hold the ball about 32 minutes per game, the third-longest of any team in the ACC. Of course, that stat is a bit inflated after last week’s win at Syracuse. Still, the Eagles have showcased the ability to sustain long drives this season (namely a pair of seven-and-a-half minute series against Clemson). Replicating that this weekend will be the ultimate test. Controlling the clock will come down to who’s better on 3rd Down. Ian Book vs. Phil Jurkovec is on everyone’s minds. It’s one of the best stories in college football this weekend. Ten days after Book decided to return for one final season in South Bend, his backup, Phil Jurkovec, entered the transfer portal. Jurkovec has since told reporters that he felt as if he was regressing as a quarterback at Notre Dame and even contemplated switching positions before ultimately making the move. Now, he has the most passing yards in the ACC in his first season as a collegiate starter and is hours away from a highly-anticipated reunion with his old teammate.

Notre Dame veteran QB Ian Book will be up against his former backup, Phil Jurkovec, tomorrow in Chestnut Hill.



Here's how they compare on paper this season. pic.twitter.com/cCF8z0gOY0 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 13, 2020