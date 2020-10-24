EagleAction - Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech

Boston College last played Georgia Tech at Alumni Stadium in 2008. It’s been eight years since the teams met in the United States. Last time around, the cross-division foes squared off across the pond in Dublin, Ireland. The 2016 season opener saw BC lose its ninth consecutive ACC game. Patrick Towles turned the ball over twice, Colton Lichtenberg missed a pair of field goals, and the Eagles—despite their success defending against the Yellow Jackets’ spread-option offense—allowed the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining. A lot has changed since that 17-14 game at Aviva Stadium. Paul Johnson’s 11-year run at GT ended in 2018. His retirement set the stage for the beginning of the Geoff Collins era and a more conventional spread offense. Meanwhile, Steve Addazio was ousted in 2019 after a seven-year tenure at BC. Jeff Hafley’s Eagles have also undergone an offensive transformation, shifting from a run-first scheme to a motion-based passing attack. BC and GT will finally meet again on Saturday—with new offensive identities and the same goal of rebounding from a pair of Week 7 blowout losses. When is BC playing? Saturday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Series History GT’s dramatic win in Dublin marked the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory over BC in the teams’ all-time series. Overall, GT has a 7-2 edge, with the Eagles’ only wins coming in 1998 and 2007. The latter was a top-25 matchup, as a No. 21 Matt Ryan-led BC took down No. 15 GT, 24-10. It gave the Eagles a 3-0 start on the year and catapulted them to No. 14 in the following week’s AP Poll. Of course, BC started that season 8-0, climbing to No. 2 nationally before losing three of its final six games. Georgia Tech’s record: 2-3 (2-2 ACC) Breaking Down the Yellow Jackets: Offense: Earlier this week, Hafley complimented Collins for not only his recruiting chops but also his willingness to play young talent. The apex of GT’s offense is a true freshman tandem: quarterback Jeff Sims and running back Jahmry Gibbs. As is the case with practically every true freshman signal caller, consistency has been an issue for Sims, however, the dual-threat Jacksonville, Fla. native has flashed a ton of potential in 2020. He’s shown the ability to make all the throws and stand in the pocket, and when he gets going on the run, he’s pretty elusive.

Sims’ 6:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio is a cause for concern, but he’s passed for 1,025 yards, guided the Yellow Jackets to wins over FSU and Louisville, and given GT a chance against then-No. 14 UCF and Syracuse before late-game collapses. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best pass-blocking O-Lines in the country. GT has conceded just six sacks all season, good for 15th nationally. Sims has a trio of capable wide receivers at his disposal—Malachi Carter, Jalen Camp, and Ahmarean Brown—and Gibbs can do some damage in the passing game as well. In fact, he leads the team with three touchdown catches. Defense: The Yellow Jackets have sustained injuries and departures in their front four and still produced respectable results up front. Andrew Thacker’s defense enters this week ranked 56th in the country in run defense—just five spots below BC—having allowed 185.6 rushing yards per contest through five games of competition. As far as rushing the passer goes, Jordan Domineck, Curtis Ryans, and Antonneous Clayton all have two sacks this season. Hafley shouted out linebacker David Curry this week, saying that the redshirt senior is “like the quarterback” of the defense. Curry, a third-year starter, is second on the team with 32 total tackles. He trails fellow linebacker Quez Jackson, who has 37 tackles to go along with a pick and two passes defended. Coverage has been a weakness of the Yellow Jackets this year. Teams have gotten GT to bite on pre-snap motion and the play fake, resulting in explosives downfield. The Yellow Jackets’ safeties are partially to blame. Clemson’s 500-yard air raid distorts the stats a bit, but GT ranks last in the ACC in pass defense (307.6 passing yards allowed per game). Special Teams: The Yellow Jackets’ special teams is a Jekyll and Hyde unit. On one hand, GT punter Pressley Harvin III is one of the best at his position nationally. He’s averaging 48.2 yards per boot, which ranks second in the country. He’s pinned 12 punts inside the 20 this year and has the conference’s longest punt (70 yards) of the season. When it comes to field goal kicking, though, the Yellow Jackets are in deep trouble. The team has tried two different freshmen, and both have floundered. Jude Kelley is just 1-of-4 with two misses from 20-29 yards, not to mention that he botched one of his four PATs. His classmate, Gavin Stewart, has attempted one field goal, and it was a miss inside 30 yards. Stewart is 8-of-9 on extra points this year.

