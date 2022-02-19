Onwuka Announces Return for 2022 Season

Boston College defensive tackle Chibueze Onwuka announced on social media Friday night that he's returning to Chestnut Hill for the 2022 season.

Onwuka missed last season after suffering an Achilles tear in preseason. His absence made an already-thin defensive line even thinner. Marcus Valdez was out the first three games of this past season with a hand injury, and the Eagles said goodbye to Max Roberts (departed for the NFL) and Luc Bequette (went back to Cal).

That meant defensive line rotations that resembled hockey line shifts and early playing time for freshmen, such as Donovan Ezeiruaku, Ty Clemons and Neto Okpala.

After transferring from Buffalo—where he piled up 8.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks en route to All-MAC third-team honors in 2019—Onwuka made five starts and played in 10 games for BC as a grad transfer in 2020. He totaled 19 tackles, including 12 solos and 2.5 TFLs, with 1.5 sacks. Onwuka also forced a pair of fumbles.

One of those came in the season opener at Duke. The 5-foot-11, 290-pound Bowie, Maryland, native stood out at Syracuse that season with a sack and two tackles. But his performance against Notre Dame popped the most. Onwuka piled up a season-high five tackles, in addition to recording his second and final forced fumble.

When all was said and done, Onwuka tallied 11 pressures and eight quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He also logged the second-best PFF run defense grade (74.6) on the team, behind only Marcus Valdez.

Onwuka is joining Valdez for one last hurrah on the Heights.

BC head coach Jeff Hafley has recruited the defensive line hard in his first two recruiting classes. The future is bright for the position group.

Onwuka helps in the present, though.