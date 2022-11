One of the biggest tasks for Boston College football this offseason is rebuilding an offensive line that was once the pride of the program but was the center of a lot of the programs struggles during a difficult 2022 season.

Because of the transfer portal the coaching staff has the ability to remake the depth chart.

But that cuts both ways, as fans found out on Saturday morning when news broke that former heralded recruit Kevin Pine will be entering into the transfer portal.

The 6'7, 300 pound redshirt sophomore has spent three years in the program and is a former Rivals100 recruit who was a huge addition for BC coming out of high school.

Pyne redshirted in 2020 and didn't see action last season. He also has not played this season.