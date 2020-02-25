News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 08:52:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Offseason Spotlight: Isaiah McDuffie

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

Boston College had plenty of problems on defense in 2019 but Isaiah McDuffie was not one of them.A lot of that was obviously due to the fact that McDuffie's spring game injury months before the sea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}