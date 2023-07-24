Another batch, let's roll...



Ask Haf why BC fans should be more excited after last year's disaster? What positions have improved dramatically to get a 3-9 team to a 7-5 team? Or a 6-6. 500 even?



Well, I can't ask Haf anything until we're there, but I can try to give you a few things. First, health. The team was a walking talking, hospital room last year. Second, the schedule, it's MUCH easier than it's been. As far as positions, receiver is deep. Lost Zay but there's a bunch of guys with a "my turn now" mentality. The O-line will be much better (again...health and experience), your quarterback isn't as injury prone as the other guy was and his teammates love him. D-line is deep. Staff changes should help significantly too. It's really not as bad as it looked last season in my opinion.



Down 15 with 6 minutes left. If we score a TD, does Hafley kick the XP or go for two?



Phenomenal question. First, kicker is a sneaky major competition in camp these next few weeks. Connor Lytton is the guy, but that's not set in stone. More in the special teams preview Wednesday...I think he goes for two though. I say that only because of how much the team talked about committing to the run this season and I think he'd go bully ball. I believe he trusts them to get two yards and I also think he'll trust this offense to go score again if they needed it. That Morehead drive against NC State did wonders for everybody's confidence in a late game situations like that.



Who are your potential surprise players for this season? Any buzz after spring? Any feedback on the new turf? What game do you feel is critical for the team? To me it's week 3. Gotta win first two then Seminoles come to town. How do you feel about the O-line this year. I think they're going to be tremendous



I genuinely believe McGowan has a chance to make some noise at linebacker Kahri Johnson will be an interesting guy to keep an eye on in the secondary, more on him in the DB preview tomorrow. I also think Dino Tomlin, Lewis Bond and Jeremiah Franklin will surprise people on offense. Tomlin may be a less of a "surprise" just because of his place on the depth chart now and production is expected, but I'm talking national perspective, he's going to turn some heads and get people talking.



The buzz after spring was positive as you'd expect. There's a lot of belief that the coaching staff is more on the same page in terms of communication. It feels like Guge and McNulty may have been a bit hard to work with or stuck in their ways. The health is just such a big factor too. The guys up front on both sides are healthy and they hear all the noise. Mahogany has a chance to be a first round pick if he has a big season. Morehead can become elite if he takes another step forward. The secondary is deep, it's just a matter of who steps up in camp to become the alphas of the group. Understandably, there's optimism, but everyone in the building is fully aware of what's being said and what they need to do to avoid changes.



I'm with you on Week 3, but don't sleep on the Holy Cross game in Week 2. Now, if BC is going to be a competitive team in the ACC, it's a game you win by at least 21 as an FBS school against an FCS school. However, Holy Cross will be a Top 5 FCS team again this season, have an elite quarterback-receiver combo in Matt Sluka and Jalen Coker, a phenomenal defense and arguably the best FCS head coach - soon to be FBS head coach - in the country with Bob Chesney. If BC loses that game (I don't think it happens, but I do think it's much closer than people would like to see) who knows where the season goes. I certainly hope the Pitt game means something too with the Jurkovec storyline (if he can stay on the field...) and that UConn rematch late in October could have some significant implications if both teams start hot early.



I only saw the turf being put down during its initial stages and haven't seen or heard anything since. It still was walled off when I went back for the 7-on-7 tournament a month or so ago. I'm guessing it' has to be down by next week when we head over for the first time and will definitely ask about it.



I think it's well established at this point I think the O-line is going to be much, much better. I keep going back to the health, the experience gained last season after having very little D-1 exposure and the communication amongst the staff as various elements that will help contribute to that success. Mahogany being back makes a massive difference (literally and figuratively) and there's a chip on their shoulders.



Why is Applebaum?



Technically not a sentence, but I get it. People don't like the re-hire. It is what it is at this point, there's only so much that can be said until we actually have results to go off of on the field with this particular group. Was the first stint great? No, but players he recruited love that he's back and he's not going anywhere during the season, even if they're a 4-win team. I just can't see in-season changes taking place under Hafley.



How is Jude Bowry progressing. Have a feeling he's going to be the next great OL at BC!



I'd like to think he'll earn some time in the rotation. Seven games and two starts as a freshman is significant. Mahogany is currently that "next great one," but Bowry certainly has that chance at 6'4 and listed at 308, which could easily turn into 315-320 since he's only a sophomore.



Thanks again for those that submitted questions, I thoroughly enjoy these every time.























