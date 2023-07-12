Let's just jump right in to this week's installment of offseason questions. As always, thanks to those who provided some stuff to talk about!



1. Why is Applebaum struggling on the recruiting trail/why is he on the staff?



Kids like him. First and foremost. This O-line is thrilled he's back. I can't really speak to the recruiting thing since I'm not in homes with him and other's making the BC pitch, but having spoken with him several times this offseason he's personable and it's easy to see why the kid's enjoy playing for him. He's a guy that knows the players and Hafley bringing him back makes the offensive transition smoother. The communication pick up was instant in spring ball which means the unit didn't have to start completely over. For those praying for a better season, an "outside the program" hire would've meant starting all over again. This staff can't afford to "start over" anywhere.



UPDATED: It was pointed out to me that this was probably about players and not coaches, my mistake. Obviously, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a crap ton of Northwestern guys hit the portal, but we're also getting late in the game for this season, so I'd be a bit surprised if BC added much more. The staff is happy with this roster and while there can always be improvements made, doing so in late July or August is tough in terms of getting guys up to speed. If anyone jumps off the page at them, then absolutely, they'll take a look. Ideally, a few D-linemen shake free, or, local guys like Bryce Gallagher (LB, St. Seb's), Kenny Soares (LB, Avon) or Donnie Gray (WR listed at 6''0, 210lbs. from Deerfield) want to come play closer to home.



2. AD mentioned "improvements" are being looked at including bathrooms upstairs and concourse. Also a 5th tailgate hour would be discussed with Boston. This was with the Gridiron Club at the spring game. Any truth to what he said?



Well, I can't speak to the extra hour considering I've never even had the chance to meet or shake Blake James' hand (I think I've physically seen him once). Pat Kraft I knew personally and can tell you he was MUCH better at the whole "meet and greet" thing just walking around campus than this guy is. When I was at Alumni during the spring there was some construction going on in the stadium and new turf being laid down, but never saw anything like an added bathroom or revamped concourse. I have a very hard time believing the soft "decision makers" in Boston and/or Newton would encourage an hour of fun, though.



3. Any poaching opportunities from NW?



I can't imagine anyone would want to touch that staff with a 10-foot pole right now given the negative PR it would bring. This staff is completely set the way Hafley wants it at this point and he's all in with them.



Thanks again for the questions, doing another round next week! Defensive player position previews will begin Thursday.