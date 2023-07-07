Thanks again to those who left some questions on the post, makes things much easier when content isn't exactly abundant this time of year.



Let's see what we've got...



1. What are the exact roles of Chud and Shimko? Who's the play caller? Will play caller be in the booth or on the sideline?



I ultimately think Chud calls the plays just because of his experience, but if you listen to Shimko talk at any point this season, there's a real emphasis from Hafley on everyone's voice being heard. It's pretty evident if you read between the lines it was McNulty's show and everyone else fell in line last season. This is truly going to be a collaborative effort. As far as if Chud is on the sideline or not is completely TBD. I'll ask him on media day, but if I had to guess I'd lean booth with Shimko on sideline as middle man. It sounds like too many cooks in the kitchen, but theres a true "team effort" attitude amongst the staff right now.



2. Does Hafley have someone doing analytics during the games?



Actually a great question. I've always just sort of assumed so? But now that you bring it up, I don't think any of us have ever really asked about the analytics side of things. Haf feels like more of a "gut" guy then going by the numbers, but he's also not an idiot and will use them to his advantage when possible. I'm actually looking forward to asking him about this more in depth in a few weeks.



3. Krajnovic update?



With depth the key focal point and keeping guys fresh instead of having to run backups into the ground last year, I've got to believe they'll find some reps for a guy listed at 6'7, 324lbs. Mahogany, Kendall, Trapillo are the 100%, absolute day-one guys, but after that there's going to be some serious competition in camp. Maybe he breaks through. I do think Hergel is going to play a major factor in the rotation too, but Krajnovic is going to be an intriguing aspect of camp.



4. Is there a chance Applebaum is terminated or reassigned midseason?



Right now, I'd say absolutely no chance. Depth and injuries were the biggest issues last year. Did Guge help the situation? Certainly not, but it wasn't all on the coaching. Experience played a major factor in the failures up front. Applebaum is a Hafley guy and the kids genuinely like playing for him, which is arguably the biggest factor. He's built relationships through recruiting them and they're happy to have him back whether fans are or not. If results are absolutely putrid again then maybe? But I'd be floored if anyone loses a job this season, unless Hafley gets pressure from above to make in-season changes but I think we all know that'll never happen.



Thanks again! These are genuinely fun for me to do and helps me kind of gauge what fans most want to read about this season. Still getting used to being a regular on the message boards, so I'll absolutely be doing a few more of these before the team hits the field inside Fish Field House.