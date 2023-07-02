Thanks to those that replied on the thread. I'm hoping to do a "mailbag" type thing once a week at least leading up to camp, I just hate calling them "mailbags."



Question 1. Who backs up Emmett Morehead?



I think right now Jacobe Robinson is firmly in that two spot. Hafley talked extremely highly of him and the way he performed in the scrimmages we didn't get to see. He's probably the most athletic guy there behind Morehead. I know he's only a freshman, but the athleticism he has probably puts him ahead of Matthew Rueve. That competition will be one of the most important in camp, especially with the history this team and backup QB's have over the last 3-4 years. Rueve can probably take the job if he performs well, but right now it's Jacobe's in my opinion. Shane Hanafin (Burlington/BB&N) and Jack Brandon (NY) are just too much of an unknown right now. Same with Tom Castellanos. but who knows, maybe they blow up during camp and make the decision that much tougher.



Question 2. What's up wit Matt Ragan, another 4-star bust?



I think we'll know a lot more this season. Aside from Takacs, Jeremiah Franklin is going to get significant time, but there is plenty of opportunities to earn reps at that position. I broke down the depth chart yesterday in our first installment of position previews and there is a boat load of names in that room, it's just a matter of who runs with their opportunities. Ragan hasn't gotten much of a shot yet, but if Takacs can't stay healthy again and Franklin can't produce more as a pass catcher, don't be surprised if you start to hear his name more often. We won't get too watch practice in camp, but I'll absolutely be following that position battle, it's one of the most important aspects on the team this season. The Eagles desperately need production from TE's.



Question 3. How is the OL gelling? Are they close outside of practice?



I know it's only July, but I'm telling you right now, this unit will be better than last year. The whole close outside of practice thing is truly engrained in that room no matter who's in it and no matter what year it is. That unit is very tight-knit on and off the field. People are severely underestimating how much of a difference Christian Mahogany is going to make. Having that steady presence there - who is also a probable All American - is going to be huge. Both Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo now have en entire year of experience under their belts. Kyle Hergel is absolutely going to be a factor coming over as a transfer too. In the few times we talked to him during the spring he just screams 'meathead offensive lineman' and I mean that in the most positive way possible. He fits in perfectly here. Don't forget about guys like Jack Conley, Otto Hess and Jack Funke. If nothing else, the line is infinitely deeper than it was a year ago, so if the injury bug does run through the room again, they'll be better equipped to handle it. Applebaum being back is big from a communication standpoint too. I know people are weary because it was SO bad last year, but this unit will turn heads this year, I can almost guarantee it.



Those are the only three I got for this week, but I'll be putting reminder posts out periodically. Hopefully these answers were good enough for those first few folks that replied, it's tough when we can't actually watch practice, but I'll do my best to get as "inside" as possible this year.