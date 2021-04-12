Offer Analysis: Russell Davis
Boston College hasn't extended many new offers lately but the few that have gone out have been mostly for Class of 2022 prospects.Eagle Action profiled several of those '22 offer recipients (all on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news