EagleAction - Offer Analysis: Jaylen Blackwell

Most of BC's Class of 2021 has already been assembled and the Eagles are well into their work with 2022 recruits.

But one rising senior got some good news from BC this week, and it's a noteworthy development as the Eagles try to piece together the rest of this class.

Arkansas State running back commitment Jaylen Blackwell announced an offer from Boston College on Tuesday.

So who is Blackwell?

The 6'2, 188-pound running back from McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove is a bit unconventional in his taller stature out of the backfield.

Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Austin Peay, and Middle Tennessee are among the other schools that offered Blackwell earlier in the process. He verbally committed to the Red Wolves back in July but like other prospects he has been unable to take unofficial or official visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For that reason an offer from an upstart Power Five program such as Boston College could hold great appeal for him.

Blackwell first gained recognition in the recruiting world at a Rivals adizero Combine in Austell, Ga., all the way back in the spring of 2018, two and a half years ago. For his performance at that event he earned an invite to the ensuing Rivals 3-Stripe Camp also in the Atlanta area, as one of the younger players at that event.

He plays on both sides of the ball for Union Grove and that multiposition ability could hold appeal for Boston College and other programs. Blackwell was an all-region selection last season so he's not a sleeper for those on the ground in the Peach State.