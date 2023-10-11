As a follow up to Tuesday's team stats, I figured I'd throw some of the leading offensive stats out there for players as well. Defense and special teams will be Thursday.



Rushing



Castellanos - 6 games played, 98 att, 586 yards (86 lost), net: 500, avg: 5.1, 7 TD, longest: 45 yards. Average per game:83.3



Garwo - 5 games played, 52 att, 274 yards (4 lost), net: 270, avg: 5.2, 1 TD, longest: 50 yards. Average per game: 54.0



Robichaux - 5 games played, 55 att, 222 yards (4 lost), net: 218, avg: 4.0, 2 TD, longest: 13 yards. Average per game: 43.6



Broome - 5 games played, 21 att, 110 yards (0 lost), net: 110, avg: 5.2, 0 TD, longest: 33 yards. Average per game: 22.0



O'Keefe - 5 games played, 5 att, 41 yards (1 lost), net: 40, avg: 8.0, 1 TD, longest: 14 yards. Average per game: 8.0



N. Johnson - 2 games played, 2 att, 18 yards



Barfield - 2 games played, 8 att, 21 yards (8 lost) net: 13, avg: 1.6, 0 TD, longest: 10 yards.Average per game 6.5



Bond - 6 games played, 1 att, 2 yards



Coleman - 2 games played, 1 att, 1 yard



Morehead - 2 games played, 2 att, 8 yards



Trapilo - 6 games played, 0 att, 1 yard (seriously)



Passing



Castellanos - Effic. 135.5

Comp-Att-Int: 87-152-5

PCT: 57.2%

1143 yards, 10 TD

Longest: 52 yards

Average per game: 190.5



Morehead - Effic. 72.4

Com-Att-Int: 8-18-0

PCT: 44.4%

60 yards, 0 TD

Longest: 16 yards

Average per game: 30.0



Receiving



Bond - 24 catches, 356 yards, 14.8 average, 5 TD, longest (42), average per game 59.3



O'Keefe - 23 catches, 235 yards, 10.2 average, 1 TD, longest (38), average per game 47.0



Griffin - 16 catches, 213 yards, 13.3 average, 1 TD, longest (35), average per game 35.5



Williams - 6 catches, 148 yards, 24.7 average, 1 TD, longest (47), average per game 29.6



Tomlin - 5 catches, 111 yards, 22.2 average, 1 TD, longest (52), average per game 18.5



Takacs - 5 catches, 37 yards, 7.4 average, 1 TD, longest (24), average per game 6.2



Robichaux - 5 catches, 32 yards, 6.4 average, 0 TD, longest (8), average per game 6.4



Garwo - 4 catches, 19 yards, average 4.8, 0 TD, longest (5), average per game 3.8



Franklin - 3 catches, 24 yards, average 8.0, 1 TD, longest (15), average per game 4.0



Broome - 2 catches, 24 yards, average 12.0, longest (5) average per game 2.5



Coleman - 1 catch, 5 yards



Barfield - 1 catch, -1 yard



