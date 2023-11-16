If I could insert the South Park 'Annnnd it's gone" gif here I would.



All the good will and positive vibes around BC have evaporated in just two weeks time as the Eagles dropped another ugly game, 24-16 to a now three-win Pitt team on Thursday night.



Here's what stood out watching a team destined for the meaningless Fenway Bowl...



1. Defense struggling again



600 yards to VT, 4004 yards to one of the worst offenses in the country. Poor tackling, missed assignments and penalties. The targeting foul on Jackson was wild and the most blatant thing I've ever seen. I asked Haf about it postgame and he said he had an immediate talk with him and will have another one. Also said he doesn't think he was trying to hurt the kid and he was just an excited kid with an opportunity to play. Still no excuse for it though. No Elijah Jones obviously leaves a massive void and no Cole Batson didn't help either. The big plays given up in crunch time were frustrating, Hafley used the word 'disappointing' several times.



2. Costly penalties



To their credit, it had been cleaned up...until Thursday night. Eight for 55 isn't as bad as some of the other games this year, but the problem on Thursday was how terrible the timing was on some of the infractions. The Jackson play speaks to a lack of discipline that had seemingly been taken care of. Better get it cleaned up before Miami.



3. Castellanos is not a passer and can't be healthy.



Ugly, backbreaking, Mac Jones-esque pick inside the 10 was just horrible. Castellanos owned up to it postgame and called it 'QB 101' not making that throw, yet there seems to be at least one a week. Finished 13-25 with 171 yards and a somewhat lucky TD thanks to the call with 2 INT's. While he looked good running in the second half, it looked like he was in quick sand at times in the first half and is still having trouble avoiding pressure compared to the first few weeks where he was gone with a sliver of green space in front of him.



4. Robichaux looked good



At least this kid looks like he's a throwback running back for BC. Tough, physical and rolls downhill. After missing last week he picked up right where he left off, ripping off 124 yards on 18 carries. Good to see and they're going to need him even more, especially if the offense is going to keep struggling to find a reliable passing game.



5. The connection if off with Castellanos and Joe Griffin



While it's nice to see guys like Dino Tomlin stepping up, it's alarming how quiet Griffin has been this year. The near-pick from Castellanos on a deep ball to Griffin was a clear miscommunication and they had another one on a deep ball over the middle in the second half. Griffin and Morehead had the connection heading into camp and it seems like he's an afterthought now for Castellanos.



6. Offensive line struggled in pass protection



As good as they've been running the ball all year, this was a rough night for that unit when it came to giving Castellanos time to throw, especially late. Six sacks given up. That'll have to get cleaned up for Miami and whatever bowl they go to or this is going to end up being a 6-7 season. BC was also 3-12 on third down and just has zero downfield passing game aside for a couple chuck-ups here and there.



7. Hafley back on the hot seat?



Hard to say no at this point. For as good as it was for five weeks, the last two have been pretty ugly. Losing to a two-win team at the time given the expectations after the win streak is pretty much inexcusable and BC had plenty of chances. Sure, injuries to key guys on both sides have hurt, but there's a real chance the Eagles lose out now and then what? While I think he still deserves at least another year or two, if BC does in fact finish with just six or seven wins, the conversation is more than fair. Either way, there will be no warm weather destination trip for these guys now. Fenway Bowl at 11 AM on a Thursday (Do they even get 20,000 for that one?) seems like the unavoidable fate.





