CHESTNUT HILL - Yikes. Where do we even start.



BC fell 27-24 in overtime on Saturday in the season opener and despite fighting to come back late and tie the game, this was about as bad as a day as there could have been for BC players, coaches and fans.



Here's what stood out to me on a day where you could probably nit-pick every single thing the team did on Saturday...



1. The QB situation



Who the hell saw that one coming? First off, apologies to everyone who I dismissed this season when they asked how quickly we'd see Thomas Castellanos. It took just two series from Emmett Morehead befote Castellanos came in. It's clear he's probably the guy who should play more moving forward, but Castellanos acknowledged postgame he knew he'd be going in after the second series.



"Yeah, they told me after the second series I was going to play," he said postgame. "Basically, the third series." If that is the case and the team is choosing to roll with both guys early in the season - which Hafley indicated in his postgame - then this offense is in more turmoil than I thought it was. It was genuinely stunning that Hafley went away from Emmett so early, but now have you shattered his confidence with the early rotation? Just because both guys are good and "deserve to play" doesn't mean they have to. This is a wild situation already.



2. Receivers no showed



Drop balls galore on Saturday. O'Keefe and Griffin had a couple nice plays, but aside from that, the BC offense only had 168 yards passing total. Lewis Bond was the leading receiver with 40 yards, including his 11-yard TD. O"Keefe had a big catch during the comeback, but he, Bond, Joe Griffin and Jaden Williams had 13 catches on 27 targets. Williams had two catches for 35 yards on nine targets. Dino Tomlin was targeted once. George Takacs had one catch on six targets. Just an all around gross day for the offense.



3. O-line was actually fine



The biggest question all summer was the O-line and I thought they were actually fine for the most part. BC did run the ball for 153 yards as a team, with Garwo getting 10 carries for 44 yards. Castellanos had 74 yards on the ground on nine carries. The pass protection was fine, there was just absolutely zero play-calling flow throughout the day.



"It's hard to tell," Hafley said when asked about the O-line play. "We never got into a rhythm. Felt like we ran the ball for four yards, ran the ball for seven yards and then we went backwards. We just never got into a rhythm on offense where it felt like we were on the field and it was self inflicted."



4. Penalties



That self infliction was a scary mirror image of last year when BC played undisciplined football. The Eagles had 10 penalties for 93 yards, including back-to-back calls late in the game on third down stops that would have gotten the offense the ball back. If those aren't cleaned up, BC has no shot at turning things around this season.



5. Defense was pretty good



Look, 338 yards of total offense wasn't great, but they also forced six punts and had an interception. Unfortunately, they were also on the field for 36:53 while BC only had the ball for 20:47. NIU had to work for everything it had and the offense punted seven times, rarely giving the defense a chance to catch its breath. All things considered given the questions at linebacker and in the secondary, the defense was the least of BC's problems on Saturday in my opinion. Was it a stellar performance? Not by any means, but the offense is what completely let this team down.



6. At least the special teams were fine?



Hard to take many positives away, but Sam Candotti had an excellent day punting. Candotti totaled 270 yards and dropped five of the seven kicks inside the 20 without a single touchback on the day. Meanwhile, Liam Connor kicked the go-ahead field goal in overtime with Connor Lytton injured and not able to go. Special teams was more than fine and helped keep BC in it.



7. At least they fought back



Down 21-7 with nine minutes and change to go, they easily could have folded. Now, a really weird pop up kick off set BC up with great field position to go down and score quickly to cut it to 21-14, but they still had to execute Both of the drives Castellanos led were impressive and should give some people hope. No moral victories obviously, but with the stands emptying out rapidly and zero momentum, the fact this team even got the game to overtime is a minor miracle and shows that at least they won't tuck tail.



Onto Holy Cross next week. If the offense looks like it did Saturday there's a real chance the Eagles drop that game to the Crusaders, but I just can't imagine we see this same team. Then again, I'm the guy who had them at 9-3, so I don't know what to think anymore. I now see why BC fans are so pessimistic.









