CHESTNUT HILL - Close, but not close enough.



The Eagles had the ball with a chance to upset the No. 3 team in the country on Saturday, but lost 31-29 during The Red Bandana Game. Here's some takeaways I had immediately following this one...



1. The penalties are just absurd.



At some point, as much as the head coach is to blame for a team being undisciplined, at some point as D1 athletes and adults, there needs to be a moment of "alright, enough is enough,.' It's on the players too. That's not to excuse Hafley because it''s been an issue since he's been here, but today was more than coaching, it was players simply wilting in the moment and making life harder on themselves.



2. Aside from the final drive, O-line played its ass off.



To only allow two sacks - albeit at the absolute worst time possible - against this FSU defense is damn good. The running game - mostly Castellanos - also produced 190 yards on the ground. Considering the Eagles were four-TD dogs, the O-line absolutely did its part on Saturday.



3. Castellanos continues to show he can lead this team.



305 yards passing, 121 yards rushing. This kid's the real deal. Making the move to him over Morehead has been the right call, and while the pre-snap false start penalties are still an issue when he's in the game, it's hard not to be encouraged by the dynamic play-making ability he brings on a weekly basis.



4. The defense played its best game yet.



Jordan Travis had just 212 yards passing and as a whole, FSU only had 340 yards of offense while the Eagles racked up 457 yards. 'Only' 340 sounds a bit funny because it's still a decent number, but considering BC had a chance to win the game late, it's hard to ask the defense for much more than they gave, especially late when getting the ball back a few times. The scoop-and-score was obviously a huge point in this one too. There's reason to believe the defense can carry this over. Kam Arnold confidently said post game "there's no one on our schedule we can't beat," so if nothing else maybe this sparks more confidence.



5. Hafley & staff actually coached a decent game, the results just need to start following or he'll be gone.



Haf looked like a deflated man when we saw him postgame. The call on the squib kick and on a few fourth downs was respectable. He said postgame that he "didn't coach this game to come close" and it showed. I actually thought the entire staff had a good game plan and aside from the flurry of points early in the third quarter for FSU, the Eagles were only down 17-10 at half and in the game late. Again, the problem is, the penalties sort of overshadow all of that and at this point, if results don't start showing up, I unfortunately think the noise will get too loud for Hafley to survive here.



6. Tight ends absent again.



The offense may have put up almost 500 yards, but not having the tight ends involved is pretty wild. Takacs got a look in the end zone at one point, but otherwise he and Franklin were invisible. Between the two of them, they had two catches on six targets for 23 yards, 15 of them came on one Franklin catch. That can't happen when you need all hands on deck to score points with a team like FSU on the other side.



7. Atmosphere was fantastic.



Over 41,000 was the announced attendance on what turned into a beautiful day. With everything surrounding The Red Bandana game, the crowd - particularly the student section - did its part on Saturday. Hafley said postgame "they need to come back," which might be a tough ask if the wins don't start coming. Still, it was a great three-plus hours in Chestnut Hill, aside from the result.