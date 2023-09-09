CHESTNUT HILL - Well. A win is a win when you only play 12 of them.



BC survived Holy Cross and a two-hour weather delay that was called in the final 1:58 with the Eagles up three. It wasn't pretty, but at this point, it's better than the alternative ending that we seemed destined for if you're a BC supporter.



A few observations that stood out to me during the game...



1. The penalties are just wild now.



10 for 109 yards. Coach Hafley was downright angry and almost yelling at his postgame presser, particularly when talking about the Castellanos taunting call. It looks and sounds like Saturday may have been his breaking point. Hafley said guys won't play going forward and stressed how unacceptable was. I know he's said it a lot, but watch the presser. Maybe, just maybe, some of the moronic flags against the Eagles in this particular game are enough to truly cause changes when it comes to discipline.



2. Castellanos is legit.



17-23, 201 yads, 2 TD's, 16 carries, 80 yards on the ground. This offense moves better with him, but that taunting flag could have absolutely killed the Eagles and Castellanos acknowledged postgame he was more worried about taunting in that moment than getting the first down. Hafley also said he won't play again if he does anything else like that and both guys said Haf ripped into him on the sideline. Other than that, the athleticism and overall talent is there and this team should be able to keep scoring points.



3. Nice to finally see the tight ends involved in the red zone.



Bizzaro world with both Takacs and Franklin getting receiving touchdowns on Saturday. I said it all through camp, those guys could be extremely valuable in that part of the field, but the plays have to be there for them. If Castellanos, Chud and Shimko can find more ways to get those guys involved, the Eagles can get very creative inside the 20.



4. Running game looks good again.



BC ran for a total of 222 yards on 45 carries with Kye Robichaux leading the way (19/94/1). The offensive line continues to look good and it's clear that the stressing of the running game throughout the spring and summer is paying off. Robichaux was sort of thrown into the fire with Alex Broome out and Pat Garwo going down with an ankle injury early. If this is the Robichaux we're going to see week-to-week, he absolutely needs 20-ish touches per game.



5. Running QB's still a problem.



Look, I said it all week. Matt Sluka is the real deal and Hafley said postgame he thinks he can be an NFL QB. Sluka had 139 yards on the ground on 19 carries, but overall the inability to bring guys down in the open field is still a problem and could probably come up again next week against FSU.



6. Still not much from the receivers.



They were better - obviously compared to Week 1 - but Lewis Bond was the leading guy with just five catches and 55 yards. The next highest total was O'Keefe (26 yards on four catches). With Castellanos at QB, BC has to find a way to open things up a bit more if they're going to start scoring against ACC opponents.



7. Liam Connor is money.



Kid hasn't missed a PAT or field goal yet since taking over for Connor Lytton.If he keeps this up, BC fans aren't going to know what's going on. Consistency and kickers haven't really been in the same sentence over the years.



Overall, was it pretty? No. Are people going to be annoyed Holy Cross - an FCS team - nearly came in and pulled the upset? Yes. Is it slightly humiliating that the HC student section legitimately took over Alumni during the weather delay and provided a home-like atmosphere late? Yes. BUT, BC is still 1-1 now and at the very least has shown that they can score. Now, it's just a matter of cleaning up the abundance of terrible flags against them and cleaner execution across the board.