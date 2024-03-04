BC got some good news on Sunday evening.

While the secret was out early (I knew at about noon, but couldn't release it), CM soon-to-be junior Marcelino Antunes Jr. announced his commitment to BC on social media.

"#AGTG I am excited for the journey ahead!" he wrote.

Having seen him play, I can say with complete confidence that this is a big get for O'Brien early in his recruiting process since taking over. Antunes Jr. is a massive human being (6'7" & just about 300 lbs, if not 300 by now) and still growing. Light on his feet, can move people around and could be dominant in the running game when he gets on the BC strength program.

It's early, but as far as keeping local guys home goes, this is a hell of a start for O'Brien