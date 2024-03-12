The Eagles had to leave Massachusetts for this one.



While O'Brien has made it clear how much he values local recruiting early on, BC grabbed a big Florida 2025 commit from Ned Boldin Jr. from Palm Beach Central High School.Boldin Jr. is 6'0," 180 lbs. and is another 'ATH" but technically a receiver.



He can line up in the backfield or burn you outside. Boldin Jr. had 12 offers (Western Kentucky, Tulane, Pitt, Mississippi St., UMass, Maryland, FAU, Bowling Green, Arkansas, App State and Akron.



He announced the commitment on social media and is another strong prospect this staff was able to pick up early on. Hopefully, it's a continued sign of things to come.



