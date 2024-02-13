With Bill O'Brien taking the BC job so late in the offseason, the quickness with which he fills out his staff is important.



After grabbing Craig Fitzgerald from Florida to be the new S&C coach, O'Brien made some more news late on Monday, bringing Will Lawing over from the Patriots to serve as his new OC.Lawing was most recently the Pats tight ends coach, which, lets face it, hasn't done much in about three years.



However, you can't teach experience and Lawing has plenty of it. Lawing has worked with O'Brien for each of the last 11 seasons in Houston, Alabama and New England.

O'Brien has seen Lawing grow as a coach throughout his entire career. Lawing worked for seven years under O'Brien in Houston, starting as a defensive control assistant from 2014-16 before switching over to offensive assistant/offensive line coach from 2017-18 before working as the tight ends coach in 2019 and 2020. Lawing and O'Brien began working together in 2013 at Penn State, when O'Brien was the head coach and Lawing was a graduate assistant.



While Lawing doesn't have this huge wealth of knowledge, he knows what O'Brien expects and the two have fantastic open lines of communication. With everything coming together so quickly, the ability for those two to be on the same page immediately is huge and now, the two of them need to quickly get on the same page with Thomas Castellanos.