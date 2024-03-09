FOXBOROUGH - Over 500 coaches were at Gillette Stadium Saturday morning for Day 2 of the annual MHSFCA Coaches Clinic.Bill O'Brien was the keynote speaker and was fantastic breaking down film for coaches while talking specifically about empty formations.



O'Brien spoke for about an hour and there were a few interesting nuggets that came out of the day. Here's what stood out...



-O'Brien said Doug Marrone will be helping out the program in some capacity. The team officially announced the finalized staff the other day, so I would think it's more of a sounding board type role than anything else



.-O'Brien emphasized recruiting New England A LOT. Now, obviously every coach does this, but there's also a chip on his shoulder and has talked to former coaches that had success with local guys. This isn't just lip service from BOB. He genuinely believes he can win with MA and New England guys and told coaches to pound the table for their guys, even if he can't take them, he wants them on his radar.

https://twitter.com/kstone06/status/1766477438253461680

https://twitter.com/kstone06/status/1766477819402395673



-O'Brien told coaches not to be afraid of learning from players. He said he learned a lot as a coach from Moss, Brady, Gronk and Deion Branch in particular.



-When beginning to break down X's & O's, he called Bryce Young - not Brady - the best spread QB he's worked with. Obviously acknowledged Brady was outstanding, but said Young was more of a 'point guard back there.' My first thought immediately went to Castellanos.



-Almost every clip he used showed Young getting the ball out extremely fast. It's going to be a massive point of emphasis in spring ball for TC. Talked about Young and Brady having a 'short J' throwing motion, something TC will need to develop.



-There's A TON on the QB's plate pre-snap too in this offense. TC getting on the same page with Will Lawing these next few weeks is going to be critically important.



-Highlighting certain route concepts BC will use, O'Brien said the offense will be a mix of what the Patriots did and what Alabama did.



-Speed, speed and more speed in this offense is necessary. IF (and it's a big if) Griffin, Skeete and Bond can all take another step this year, this offense might be electric. I know we haven't even had a spring practice yet, but listening and watching BOB talk about what he wants to do, this team should be capable of it.



-Route depth from the receivers is going to be extremely important too.



-"Just chill, man." -O'Brien's advice to QB's when S hits the fan. He said Bryce Young was the calmest under pressure he's seen. "Had ice in his veins."



-Towards the end, BOB stressed the importance of HS coaches in players lives. Said when he spoke with each player individually after taking the job, "I would say about every single kid mentioned his HS coach and the effect he had on them." O'Brien stresses that relationship a lot.



-When asking if anyone has questions at the end, he said "Don't ask me anything about the Patriots. No comment. I think the last time I was here was the Jets game. That was brutal." Was there too and can attest, brutal is an understatement.



Chatted with him afterwards for about 5 minutes. He hilariously ripped 'The Dynasty' documentary and added how much he's looking forward to getting going Monday. I might be just as excited as he is, can't wait to cover this team.





