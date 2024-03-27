CHESTNUT HILL - Just two weeks left after Wednesday's session.



That meant the most physical practice so far other than the scrimmage as BC got after it for two hours. The team went into almost-full scrimmage mode for almost the entire second hour of practice and the defense had quite a day...



-QB's in first at 8:37, WR's and DL not far behind. OL and RB's in at 8:47.



-Once again the usual start. Kickoff work, OL/QB snap exchange indy, team walkthrough (mostly run oriented).



-One thing that stood out was Bill O'Brien addressing the team loudly and colorfully as they lined up for stretch, emphasizing how important the day was as the team heads into Easter weekend break. Guys immediately re-locked in and the atmosphere inside Fish quickly ramped up.



-Another pretty big group of coaches and recruits on hand. More importantly, Ernie Adams was in the building. I asked O'Brien about it after (full presser in the thread on the message board) and he said he walked over. Not kidding. He was right up on the sideline observing about 5 feet from me throughout the lengthy team scrimmage period. Didn't have the balls to go introduce myself and honestly hated the thought of bothering him when he was so locked in. Hopefully I'll see him again.



-Team ball security work and an indy period for the OL & DL



-9:45 Texas OL/run game drill while WR's worked on releases 1-on-1 vs. DB's



-At 9:51 18:00 went up on the board and it was scrimmage time. Two drives for TC to start:



1st drive - Ward run x 2, quick hitter to Bond, incomplete, punt

2nd drive - With both Kye and Broome sitting for a rest day of sorts (precautionary), Jordan McDonald and Datrell Jones got some extra run. Handoff to McDonald, Bradley slant (uncoverable), deep out to Bradley vs. Jackson, quick hitter Bond, quick hitter Morales for no gain, run stuff combo for Rooks/Okapala/Ezeiruaku, Bond catch to the 6-yard line, 6-yard TD catch for McDonald. Liam Connor PAT.



-With James in his first drive was quiet with a big tackle for redshirt freshman LB Palaie Faoa (BOB stressed getting everyone reps throughout the hour) and a 'sack' for Jalon Williams and a punt. With the quantity of plays being capped each drive so guys could get more reps, James had a few quick completions to McLaughlin and Jay Brunelle before moving to a kick off. The biggest play came when Hutchins smoked Jayden McGowan after a quick completion and knocked the ball loose. Defense recovered but I couldn't see who.



-1's back out, ball at the defense's 20. Slant Bond, pitch Bond (yes, a pitch), short Ward run to the 1-yard line, Ward 1-yard TD run. Connor Lytton missed PAT



-James in vs. 1 defense...Deep ball to Bradley, TD saving tackle by (I think) Tucker. Incomplete, short run (missed who), Ezeiruaku sack, 35ish yard FG for Liam Connor.



-Couple nice runs for Jones with Robinson in, Dino hauled in a deep corner. Kolenge had a big run stuff, Dino had another nice grab on a quick out, Griffin and Stoudmire combo sack, 35ish yard FG for Connor.



-Bathroom break, missed the next couple drives.



-Came back out with James in...sack for (I think) Nigel Tate, combo sack for Hutchins and Sione Hala, nice PBU by Victor Nelson on the sideline against Dino, Hutchins sack. With Reuve in Tucker (I think) and Kahlil Ali combined for a PBU deep against Matt Ragan.



-1's-vs.-1's in the red zone. Holding on a run outside, short pass to Ward, PBU for Jackson Gugni on a deep corner in the end zone vs. Skeete. KP Price was also there telling Skeete 'you're having a bad day' as the defense continued to have a phenomenal showing. Dump off to McDonald and another FG for Connor.



-Ball to the opponent's 15 and James in...Hutchins and Tucker smoke Datrell Jones on an outside run on the D's sideline, drawing a huge roar. Defense was chirping and fired up all day. Screen for McGowan down to the 2-yard line, then three straight run stuffs for the defense. Matt Applebaum not happy with the O-line, but on the third and final stuff the defensive sideline went absolutely nuts and stormed the field like the Eagles had just won the natty.



-Offense worked on getting the ball out of its own end zone for a few. Jones broke a massive run up the middle that probably reached the D's 40-yard line before he was tackled from behind.



-11:00 team worked on goal-to-go situation. Bond stripped on a run (couldn't see who or who recovered but D did), incompletion, TD to Skeete from TC. Reuve hopped in and McDonald walked in on a hand off and Hala batted a ball at the LOS.



-Last bit of situational work. 1 timeout, 1:10 on the clock, ball on the O's 25, need a TD to win...PBU for Bugg Jones, short pass to Bond, Jones leaping INT on deep throw over the middle. D sideline goes nuts again.



-Rueve in with same situation...great throw on a wheel to Jones out near midfield, incompletion, Dino ona. short throw, but he's absolutely stuck by Hala, ball pops in the air and Owen McGowan makes a diving pick to end it. Sideline erupts.



-Sprints at 11:10 and BOB reminds guys to be smart this weekend.



Eagles off until Tuesday. Three practices next week, two the following week before the spring game on the 13th. O'Brien said he's hoping fans will pack the stands of this one.