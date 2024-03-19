CHESTNUT HILL - Day 5 is in the books.



BC was back inside Fish on Tuesday morning for the fifth of 15 spring practices. As I've been doing, here's everything I wrote down/saw for the two hours...



-Wide receivers first ones out, went through drills for at least 20 minutes before any other group arrived.



-OL was in around 8:40

-Team was in shoulder pads again, another pretty intense practice for March. Nothing crazy or anything like that, but it's definitely not always two-hand touch. Guys are doing their best to stay up, but if there's a chance to thump the shoulder pads a little bit guys are taking it before ultimately letting up and not going to the ground. The speed during team periods on both sides is continuing to stand out too.



-RB's in at 8:42, QB's at 8:43 with TC leading the way as they all barked jogging through the doors. Some walk through work for the O while LB's and DL arrived at 8:50. Another big crop of recruits strolls in around then too, I'd say about 20-25 on hand with their parents and siblings.



-Got to chat with another Massachussetts legend Xaverian HC Al Fornaro for a bit at the start of the day. I've been impressed with how many coaches have already taken up O'Brien on the open door policy for spring ball.



-Some special teams blocking/shedding work for the team, a little walkthrough work for O and D before quick full team work and then stretch at 9:30. I think I was 14 when the song 'Kryptonite' from 3 Doors Down came out and it's still an absolute jam. Blasting during the start of the stretch.



-Ball security and pursuit drills for about 10 minutes. Indy period for about five.



-At like 9:45, BC ran a different drill than I've seen so far called a 'Texas' drill. Essentially it's a chance for OL and DL to work on technique in the run game. There were different variations (2-v-2, 4-v-4 etc.) Pad level was stressed throughout. Edwin Kolenge and Ty Clemons stood out on one particular rep. At this point, the specialists worked outside. On the other end of the field I happened to catch Bradley beating Jackson on a slant on the last rep of the period. WR1.



-First bit of full team at 10:00. Big run stuff for Cam Horsley on the first snap. Run defense continues to impress even though the backs and OL are having their moments too. In fact, Kye broke one off the next snap or two. Ward had a sick jump cut at that line to get a 7-8 yarder. Broome continued to run hard and Ezeiruaku blew up an end around.



-Bradley beat Jackson on another quick crosser, kid's so hard to cover. Okpala batted ball at the line, Matt Reuve had a quick comeback to Dino Tomlin and Quintayvious Hutchins and Ryan Turner combined to blow up a run late in the period.



-Split walkthrough and then some team punt block work with volleyballs. Proper angles and avoiding the punter's leg were emphasized strongly.



-7-on7 time. In order: Slant to Bradley, slant to Skeete, crosser for McLaughlin (from Reuve). Good coverage from junior LB Daveon Crouch on Ward downfield. Another slant for Skeete in front of Tucker. James with a nice throw to the sideline to Harris (still think he finds a way into the game early, too big and athletic not to). Great diving PBU for Turner against Dino on a ball from James.



-TC to Bradley over the middle and Bond outside. Bread and butter for the offense when those guys are open. Nice connection for James and Harris over the middle late and another one to Tomlin.



-Team time at 10:33. Big run for Kye, nice run for Ward, Arnold with a great PBU on Bond flying across the middle. If it was live we may never have seen Bond again. Good run for Jordan McDonald, great catch for Harris up the seam.



-Holden Symonds hauled in a pass on the sideline and got physical after, earning at least an extra 3-4 yards. Tight end group has been steady across the board so far.



-Nice deep crosser from TC to Skeete late in this period, I can't keep saying this enough. Assuming health, this WR room is ridiculously deep.



-Punt coverage for a bit. Punters (San Candotti, Ivan Zivenko and Sam Stone worked on directionals from deep in their own end. Ward and Jayden McGowan among others could offer BC weapons in the return game, although we all thought that with Ryan O'Keefe as well.



-Back to team, ball at own 25. Big run for Kye on the first play would've gone for a TD. TC scramble, Skeete comeback. James missed a wide open Franklin up the seam. Broome continues to look shifty and dare I say electric. Could sneaky be a home run hitter for them against tiring defenses. Datrell Jones ran hard again. Josiah Griffin and Tim Hays combined for a run stuff on Anthony Ferrucci at the LOS.



-Red zone work with the ball at the 12. TC incomplete pass, McDonald TD run, Jackson INT in the end zone on a 'got to have it' play. Reuve scramble, Franklin TD catch, Kolenge sack on 'got to have it play.' Robinson in...Datrell Jones stuffed, Griffin recovers a fumble on botched hand off, Griffin and Tongrongou combined on sack for final 'got to have it' play.



-Some pretty intense third-and-short work followed towards the end of practice. TC threw and absolute dime to Franklin up the seam and graduate receiver Jay Brunelle had a sick diving grab, his second nice catch of the daty.



-Sprints wrap it up at 11:15.



Another productive day for the Eagles, back at it Thursday befoe Pro Day Friday and a scrimmage inside Alumni on Saturday.