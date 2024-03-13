CHESTNUT HILL - Day 2 of spring ball is in the books over in Chestnut Hill.



Once again, here's everything I saw/wrote down during the two-hour practice...



-Wide receiver group was the first one out of Alumni jogging over to Fish at 8:40



-TC sprinted out ahead of the rest of the QB group as they made their way out like 2-3 minutes later.



-Interestingly, the QB's briefly worked with medicine balls with S&C coach Scott Fitzgerald before doing anything else.



-UNC transfer TE (and already one of my favorite players to watch) Kamari Morales was the first non-QB or WR to hit the field.



-O-Line made their way in at 8:49. RB's, TE's and D-line all made their way in as groups between 8:51 and 8:54. The D-line ran through coaches with the hand pads that look like cones (someone tell me if there's a technical term so I don't sound like a moron) while entering the door. Pretty funny to watch.



-Both the offense and defense again does light walkthrough work for the first portion of practice, even before the team stretch.



-Watching the defensive side during walk through stuff knowing I'd watch mostly offense later, found it interesting that depth guys stand in stretch-like rows behind 'ones' during it and mimic each call or movement as opposed to standing and watching off to the side or like 5-10 yards behind to take a mental rep only. Not sure I've seen that much at any level. I'm sure it happens, I just hadn't seen it in person. Feels like it's a much better way to keep everyone involved/invested.



-Offense again worked in two separate groups working on tempo early, defense worked with barrels,.



-Right around 9:15 O'Brien called the team to midfield and lit into them for intensity and effort with what we'll call colorful language . This was just through like a period or two of an 18 period practice. Discipline will not be a problem.



-The speed and intent picked up as the team moved to quick 11-on-11 work for a bit, with TC leading one end and Robinson on the other (don't read into that yet, backups are all being distributed reps pretty evenly). After that, running backs and linebacker's went 1-on-1 in space after a quick swing pass for the RB's, going at about 75% speed with no contact (obviously). But, guys still had to make a move or two-hand touch for a tackle.



-Wide receivers worked on two-on-two blocking/routes at a walkthrough speed.



-Got our first extended deep ball session for the QB's. O'Brien was really stressing to the QB's that they need to get it to the outside shoulder along the sideline.



-TC had a great ball to Bond that fired BOB up. Robinson had one to Bradley and TC had another dime to Skeete during this time. No DB's were involved as it was an indy period.



-DB's worked on footwork while LB's worked on dropping back in coverage.



-The RB's and LB''s then did another interesting drill I hadn't seen in person before. One LB was draped on them while they made a quick catch, then the RB's had to turn up field and win in space.



-Saw Will Blackmon for the first time after a bit of 7-on-7 work when the team switched to 11-on-11 (in all honestly I know Gunnell well through high school days but had no idea what Blackmon looked like, so he might've been there Day 1 and I just missed him).



-This 11-on-11 period was fun. Bradley made an absurd diving catch in the end zone on a bomb from TC that had that end of the field all hyped up.



-We can't report on specific trick plays, but let's just say this offense should be MUCH more creative than we've seen the last few years and they have guys that can pull them off...



-Really impressed with FIU transfer QB Grayson James so far. Just looks the part (again, identical to Morehead from afar) and he was behind TC in this particular drill. He can really move around the pocket and give himself a better platform to throw, accurate passer too.



-Lewis Bond had a sick diving TD on a deep ball from TC of his own on the opposite sideline over (I think) Max Tucker. This receiver room is SO deep.



-Speaking of which, Dino Tomlin has looked faster and has been plucking everything when I've watched him.



-I glanced over for a couple reps on the other end and saw OSU transfer Ryan Turner and Amari Jackson jump routes on the sideline but dropped picks, drawing big 'ohhh's' from each sideline. DB's all look quick and they're getting some great work early on here against these WR's.



-Tucker had some great coverage on Bond during one particular rep over the middle. The competition is going to be high all spring and summer.



-Another receiver that stands out size wise is red-shirt freshman Reed Harris. He had a great diving catch on a low throw over the middle. Obviously being that young in this deep of a room it'll be hard for him to have an impact, but he could force his way into Lawing and O'Brien's plans at some point with his size.



-Broome, Ward and UCF transfer Jordan McDonald all showed some great burst at various times throughout the day. Second-deepest position group on the team.



-At one point, O'Brien reminded guys that there is no depth chart in March (even if there really is, it can obviously fluctuate between now and August). He wanted guys to just relax and play football.



-It just kind of struck me once again how big Gilbert Tongrongou is. Had some bad injury luck in his young career, but he could be a weapon on that D-line and looks a lot bigger than the 261 he's listed at.



-Little bit of special teams work around 10:35, mostly working in various coverage 'stations'



-Back to some 7-on-7 around 10:45. Matt Reuve showed some impressive mobility during the period while Bradley easily beat Turner on a comeback from TC. WR1 and it's not really close already in my opinion.



-Red-shirt sophomore LB and local guy (Concord-Carlisle) Tim Hays had a really impressive diving PBU against Anthony Ferrucci



-Robinson dropped an absolute dime in the left corner of the end zone to Nate Johnson, who made a hell of a catch too.



-CM teammates Tucker and Skeete were matched up for a rep with Tucker getting a PBU over the middle.



-Full-field 11-on-11 with tempo stressed as practice started to wind down. James again showed off his pocket presence and mobility.



-It was mostly run game oriented, although TC did almost hit another long TD to Bond (I think) but it was incomplete.



-A little indy/special teams work at 11, then one more run of 11-on-11. On the very first snap, Local guy Josiah Griffin was in TC's face before he could even get the snap basically. Really hope he can make a leap this year because he was dominant in high school.



-Bond is going to be so fun to watch in this offense. He can literally do anything and has been catching everything.



-Edwin Kolenge blew up a screen pass at one point.



-Both Holden Symonds and Matt Ragan could provide some depth at TE that this team hasn't had in a while. Both had some nice grabs throughout the day.



-Once again, music wasn't blaring and this felt exactly like an NFL training camp practice. Lot of classic rock on today (always appreciate hearing KISS, was my first ever concert back in 1998) but there was some rap thrown in late.



-Sprints wrapped up Day 2 at 11:18.



Back at it again on Friday.