With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the BC women's lacrosse team is getting hot at just the right time and the accolades are piling up.



Since losing to Denver 13-8 back on March 19, the fifth-ranked Eagles have rolled over Virginia Tech, Dartmouth and Pitt by.a combined score of 49-19, moving them to 9-3 on the year with just four games remaining. History continues to be made as well as Jenn Medjid recently became just the third player in program history to reach and cross the 200 goal plateau, joining rare company with Sam Apuzzo and Charlotte North.As if that wasn't enough, Belle Smith (first team), Medjid (second team), Sydney Scales (third team) and McKenna Davis (honorable mention) were all named mid-season All-Americans.



In the most recent victory over Pitt - which also happened to be the Red Bandana Game - BC held the Panthers under 10 goals, marking the seventh time this year the stifling BC defense has done so to an opponent. Sophia Taglich was given the honor of wearing the Welles Crowther No. 19 jersey for the game too, joining Phoebe Day (2022), Melanie Welch (2021), Hannah Hyatt (2019), Carly Bell (2018), Mary Kate O'Neill (2017), Kate Rich (2016), Stephanie Sabatini (2015)m Kelly MicNeils (2014), Ali Meagher (2013) and Catherine Conway (2012( to have the honor bestowed upon them.

Medjid continues to make this game look much easier than it is, recording 13 goals, and two assists in the wins over Dartmouth and Pitt. Davis had two goals and 13 assists combined in both wins. BC has outscored its opponents 118-37 at home this season and Davis' 41 assists are already tied for third all-time in a single season with Apuzzo (2018) and Lauren Miller (2000).



Medjid had seven goals in the Pitt victory while Smith, Kayla Martello and Annabelle Hasselbeck each had a hat trick. Cassidy Weeks added a goal and Courtney Weeks added a helper too. Davis also had a ridiculous eight assists in the blowout victory that saw BC outshoot the Panthers 33-16. Shea Dolce earned the win with three saves.



As tournament time rapidly approaches, it remains to be seen whether or not this Eagles team can figure out the other top title contenders like North Carolina and Northwestern, but for the time being, BC is playing its best lacrosse of the season. Acacia Walker-Weinstein's crew doesn't need to be peaking yet, but it's certainly heading in that direction.



BC is on the road for another big test against No. 8 Notre Dame this Saturday. The Eagles will be at BU on April 11th, host Virginia on the 15th for Senior Day and Spring Fest on campus and then close out the regular season against Syracuse in The Dome on April 20th.







