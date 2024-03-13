It may have become the expectation, but Boston College closing the deal and landing the commitment of Nedrick Boldin went down on Tuesday evening.

The Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central two-way talent, who works all over the field, joins Bill O'Brien's program as a projected offensive weapon.

"I love their program," Boldin said. "I love what they have in store for me and they also have a great education, and what’s I'm looking for. They also have a great opportunity to make it to the next level.

"I love the new coaches, they want me to come and excel and change the program as soon as I touch campus. They give a real opportunity and put the ball in their playmakers' hands."