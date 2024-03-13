NFL legacy Nedrick Boldin talks Boston College commitment
It may have become the expectation, but Boston College closing the deal and landing the commitment of Nedrick Boldin went down on Tuesday evening.
The Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central two-way talent, who works all over the field, joins Bill O'Brien's program as a projected offensive weapon.
"I love their program," Boldin said. "I love what they have in store for me and they also have a great education, and what’s I'm looking for. They also have a great opportunity to make it to the next level.
"I love the new coaches, they want me to come and excel and change the program as soon as I touch campus. They give a real opportunity and put the ball in their playmakers' hands."
Boldin, who is a cousin of former Florida State and NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, has already made it up to Chestnut Hill once. He plans on returning for the Eagles spring game next month ahead of an official visit in the summer.
"The campus is great," he said. "It’s amazing and the school, education-wise is really and truly my favorite part about the school."
The three-star is likely to kick off his ACC career at wide receiver, though he remains comfortable throughout the skill positions on offense.
"In high school I'm an athlete but when I go up there I will be an offensive weapon only," Boldin said. "Everyone compares me to Debo Samuel. I play wide receiver, but if my team needs me anywhere -- that’s where I’ll go no matter what."
The newest BC pledge, No. 3 early on in the class of 2025, expects to hit the ground running once on cam[us for good.
"I’m going to help win a lot of games!!" Boldin said.