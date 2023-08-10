If Coach Hafley knows about one position more than any other, it's obviously defensive backs.



So far this camp, Hafley has been impressed with a few Ivy League graduate transfers. Former Harvard man Alex Washington and former Dartmouth standout John Pupel. On Wednesday, Washington met with the media following practice and talked about adjusting to the speed of the receivers and the overall day-to-day process at an ACC school.

“Just the detail,” he said when asked what’s been the biggest difference so far. “Everything is very exhaustive. We go over everything. It’s really just an all-day thing. It’s just a mentality. There’s really no breaks, ya’ll know how fall camp is. The coaches do a great job that we’re rested, making sure our bodies are taken care of and just really preparing us for the season. It’s faster. It’s definitely faster. At first, I’ve been here in the spring, so the spring was my first taste of it. Now that I’m kind of here and I had the spring under my belt, it’s not as fast, but definitely a step up, for sure.”



Washington had the luxury of knowing the area previously once he joined the BC program, but he's still taken the opportunity to learn from the true veteran of that secondary, Elijah Jones. Jones is also roommates with Washington, which has made the transition that much easier.

“That’s my roommate, so I’m with him all the time,” Washington explained with a smile. “Whether he’s laughing, joking, going over formations or going over technique and stuff, he’s helped me a lot. Having an older guy in the room that kind of knows what to expect has been a great help.”



As for Pupel, Washington knows exactly what he brings to the table and the two of them could form quite a dynamic duo on the back end if they continue trending in the right direction.

“He is a dog and he likes to work. He’s an Ivy League guy like myself and came here with not a lot of expectations, but he takes that with pride and as an opportunity. He plays fearless, he plays brave, he plays like a dog. That’s the best way to describe it. He works his butt off and I’m really excited to see what he does on Saturdays.”