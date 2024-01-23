Needing to start racking up wins in a hurry to even have a sniff at the NIT, BC was in Blacksburg taking on an equally as desperate Virginia Teach team on Tuesday night.



Unfortunately for BC and their fans, it was another case of new night, same story for the Eagles.



BC hung tough and the game came down to the final few possessions, but in the end, it was Virginia Tech pulling out a 76-71 win.



The close games that ultimately determine what kind of team you are continue to go the wrong way for BC this season. The Eagles are now 11-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC after a 9-3 start to the year. The Hokies are now 12-8 and 4-4 in the ACC.



BC shot 50% from the field, but 33% (6-18) from three, missed four critical free throws down the stretch and turned it over 15 times. The Eagles did win the rebounding battle (35-22) thanks in large part to Devin McGlockton;s double-double (10 points, 10 boards). Quinten Post had 15 points and seven boards. Prince Aligbe also had nine points.



Virginia Tech had four guys in double figures, led by 17 from Hunter Cattoor. The Hokies also shot 49% and hit all 16 of its free throws.



"We just need this group to all play together at the same time," Earl Grant said post game. "I think that's what we're missing. We haven't seen much of that this season, but I'm still believing that's going to happen at some point."



Chas Kelley slid into the starting lineup for a struggling Claudell Harris and the offense seemed to flow a bit better early on. Post - rocking a head band for the first time this season - had a quick four points while McGlockton and Prince Aligbe (3) chipped in, keeping BC within one at 10-9 early.



"Yeah, you know, he had had a couple tough games. Obviously, he's been unbelievable this season...a lot of our wins he's had big games and scored the ball well. Then, we had a couple tough games, so I just tried to help him," Grant said of the decision. "Watch the game the first few minutes, let the game settle down and then we'll get you in. I thought he was better today. He made some shots, he did some good things, so we've just got to keep working to get him back going."



BC got smoked on the boards against UNC and made a concerted effort to be better there, with McGlockton grabbing four big ones and posting nine points early. The Eagles built an early 10-3 advantage on the glass including 6-1 on the offensive side. The problem was, Virginia Tech was hot in the first 20 minutes, shooting 61% from the field and 6-12 from three.



Wearing No. 15, Harris missed his first two shots - making him 2-26 dating back to the last two games plus this one - before burying a three to cut the VT lead to 29-24 with 7:09 left in the half. The Eagles offense went cold for three minute scoring drought and VT stayed hot, pushing the lead to 38-27. Trailing 44-31 in the final 40 seconds, a Post jumper cut it to 44-33 heading to the break.



The Eagles ended up out-rebounding the Hokies 16-11 in the first 20 minutes, but turned it over nine times, shot 45% from the field and 33% (3-9) from three.



"I thought they got loose in the first five or six minutes of the game," said Grant. "They forced us into some turnovers and they got loose. They got some transition, Lynn Kid got an alley-oop dunk pretty early in the game. Collins got an open opportunity in transition. So, I think early, we didn't take care of the ball. Give them credit, they did a good job of really jumping out on the ball screens and zoning up. We needed to make the hockey assist. We were going for the big fish. We were looking for the pick-and-roll guy going to the rim when we should have made the hockey assist and let someone else deliver the pass."



After picking up his third foul about three minutes into the second half, Post stayed in and hit a three from up top to bring BC within six at 48-42.



A McGlockton layup - giving him 17 points at the time - cut it to 55-50 with a little over 12 minutes left. Two possessions later, a Harris three cut it to 57-53. The Hokies maintained a bit of a buffer for the next few minutes, but with BC down 63-57 after a steal and dunk by Harris and then a jumper from Harris, a McGlockton put back with just under eight minutes left cut it to 63-59.



Both teams got sloppy with the basketball heading down the stretch, but a drive and layup from Zackery with 4:31 left had the Eagles within two at 65-63. A massive and very deep Sean Pedula three with the shot clock winding down at the 3:58 mark put the Hokies back up by five.



After another Pedulla bucket, two Kelley free throws and a Post hook made it 70-67 with 2:15 to play. Pedulla knocked down two free throws, but Post was fouled going hard to the basket after a timeout. He missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with the Hokies grabbing the board. VT couldn't convert, but Harris jacked up a three as the clock hit a minute that was way off.



With the clock serving as their best friend, the Hokies took it all the way down, but again missed a chance to basically put the game away. Of course, then Harris came back and drilled a three in transition with 28.8 to go, cutting it to 72-70, setting up the frantic final moments.



VT got the ball across half court after a timeout and Robbie Beran hit both free throws with 22 seconds remaining, Harris drove the lane after a timeout and got Pedulla to foul out as the clock ticked down to 15.6 seconds.



Harris missed the first and made the second, cutting it to 74-71. BC was forced to foul again and VT's Cattoor made them both, icing the game.



"The second half was great, but you're just digging yourself out of a hole when you're down 12 or 13 on the road and you've got the crowd stacked against you and you don't have any of your fans," Grant added.



"I thought we did a lot of things great, we needed to knock down a few more free throws and we needed to get a few more stops. But, Pedulla willed that team to this win. He had two crucial baskets late and he willed this team to that win. They were both contested and very difficult shots."



BC is at Notre Dame on Saturday for a noon tip off.





