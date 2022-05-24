New 2023 Targets on BC's Board
Nowadays it's not uncommon for a college football program to extend more than 300 verbal scholarship offers over the course of a single recruiting cycle.Most of those offers never amount to much. E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news