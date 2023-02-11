CHESTNUT HILL - It was one of those days for the BC men’s basketball team.With a chance to get back to .500 before two road games next week and a chance to get their third win this season over a Top 25 opponent at home, the Eagles simply couldn’t keep up with NC State.

The No. 22-ranked Wolfpack took a 12-point lead at the half and put it on cruise control in the second half, winning comfortably, 92-62.Quinten Post had 20 points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles, but Jarkel Joiner had 26 and Terquavion Smith added 17. DJ Burns Jr. also had 18 for the Wolfpack. The loss drops BC to 12-14 overall, 6-9 in the ACC with five games remaining before the conference tournament begins. NC State improved to 20-6 overall and 14-1 in the ACC.

“Disappointing. We had a great crowd and our fans were unbelievable, wish we could have given them a better performance,” said head coach Earl Grant. “Our guys typically work hard every game, we just looked a little flat today. We didn’t have the step, the energy, the first time playing a 12 o’clock game and we just didn’t have it. You’d think with the great crowd we had we would’ve played better, but we just didn’t have it.”

NC State opened the game red hot shooting wise and never really cooled off, taking a 44-32 lead into halftime.

With the Wolfpack up 10-5 early, back-to-back layups from Post cut it to one. NC State quickly pushed the lead back up to 15-9 before another Post bucket. At the first media timeout with about 13 minutes to go in the half the Eagles trailed 17-11. Jaeden Zackery - playing off the bench with Mason Madsen starting in his place after he suffered a shin injury last game - provided a nice spark moments later and a pretty backdoor cut and finish off a nice feed from Post made it 29-22. With 4:12 left in the half, Makai Ashton-Langford went coast-to-coast and finished with a layup to bring BC within seven at 33-26. A corner three in front of the NC State bench by Zackery made it a 36-29 game after the Wolfpack had hit a three.In the final minute, Joiner hit two deep three’s for NC State, helping to build the 12-point halftime lead. Both Joiner and Smith had 25 combined points in the first 20 minutes, while Post had 16 to lead BC. The Wolfpack also shot 58%(19-33) from the field and 46% (13-29) from three. Meanwhile, BC was at 45% (13-29) and just 20% (1-5) from beyond the arc in the opening half.

“Buzzsaw,” said Grant of NC State’s ability to close out the half with a 19-4 run. “We weren’t at the level we needed to play, but a lot of that goes to NC State. They played a really good game and shot the ball really well. It’s one thing to take (shots), but to make them over and over again, you’ve got to credit the talent they have and the confidence they play with. We certainly need to be a lot better.”

Things quickly snowballed for BC early in the second. NC State opened with a 7-2 run to make it a 51-34 game. After a TJ Bickerstaff layup, back-to-back threes from Jointer put BC in a 21-point hole just four minutes into the half. NC State maintained that cushion with solid defense and phenomenal ball movement on the other end. The Wolfpack led 67-44 before a Madsen three cut it back to 20. Chas Kelley III followed that up with a layup but failed to turn it into a three-point play with a missed free throw.

A Madsen jumper in the final five minutes made it an 83-60 game, but the Eagles just couldn’t cool off the Wolfpack, who ended up shooting 55% from the field and 50% from three, making 15 of them.

BC is on the road twice next week for games against Pitt and Florida State before hosting Virginia on February 22nd.

“Making adjustments is a part of life and it’s a part of coaching a season,” Grant added when asked how much the injuries and seemingly endless lineup adjustments have affected BC’s ability to find consistency. “You’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust. You’re going to deal with adversity and injuries, we’ve faced it all. I don’t think it had a lot to do with today. I think what had a lot to do with today was NC State played great basketball…they looked like a really good team.”