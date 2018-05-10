Breaking down the latest news on the 2018 NBA Draft

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, most NBA teams are already looking ahead to the off-season and with it, the 2018 NBA Draft. For Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman, the next few weeks will be crucial for their NBA hopes--as Robinson looks to solidify himself as a first round pick while Bowman must decide whether to keep his name in the draft or return to BC for his junior season. With that in mind, we'll break down the next few weeks for both players and provide some updates in their pre-draft activities!

Jerome Robinson

After signing with CAA Sports and officially ending his BC career a few weeks ago, Jerome’s next step in the draft process will be the NBA Draft Combine, taking place May 17-18th in Chicago and following the NBA Draft Lottery (May 15th). In the Combine (which will air on ESPN2 from 3-7 PM on both days), Jerome will participate in physical measurements, strength and speed drills, shooting drills, and likely some five-on-five scrimmages. Sixty-nine players will attend the Combine and all NBA teams will be in attendance, so this is a great opportunity for Jerome to outplay other guys and solidify himself as a first round pick in the NBA Draft. Teams will also get a chance to interview Jerome, and considering his exceptional personality and leadership abilities, I’m sure he will perform very well in those interviews. To be a first round draft pick, Jerome will be directly competing with other guards such as: Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova) Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech) Gary Trent Jr. (Duke) Grayson Allen (Duke) Landry Shamet (Wichita State) Tony Carr (Penn State) Khyri Thomas (Creighton) Caleb Martin (Nevada) Josh Okogie (Georgia Tech) Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas) All of these guys will be at the Combine, and considering this is a pretty guard heavy draft, Jerome could see himself fall into the second round if he doesn’t perform his best. Here is where Jerome ranks right now on some prominent mock drafts: NBADraft.net Mock Draft: 22nd to Chicago Sports Illustrated Mock Draft: 23rd to Indiana CBS Sports Mock Draft: Not in First Round Basketball Insiders Mock Draft: 36th to Sacramento While being selected in the first round is certainly in play at this point, it’s still far from a sure thing, so Jerome better be ready to impress at the Combine. After the Combine, Jerome will be able to schedule pre-draft workouts with individual NBA teams. Many teams have already started hosting group workouts (Ky Bowman has attended a few), but those workouts have mostly featured prospects that haven’t been invited to the Combine. Later in May, the top prospects will be begin working out with NBA teams, in both individual and group settings. In the individual workouts, Jerome will have a chance to really impress teams--maybe so much as to receive a *wink wink* for the draft. Expect Jerome to participate in around 10 workouts in the weeks leading up the draft--mostly with teams who have late mid to late first round picks or early second rounders. Aside from workouts, Jerome will also be participating in Skype interviews with teams that do not have him in for a workout--so expect most of the teams to sit down and talk with Jerome at some point either in person or on Skype. Jerome’s first big step in the draft process is the Combine, though, and how he performs there will affect his moves leading up to the draft. Jerome, however, has been in California training with other NBA prospects for the past month, so he'll be in peak shape for the Combine and workouts. We’ll be covering the Combine, so expect more updates next week.

Ky Bowman

For Ky, things are a bit more complicated. Ky has not signed with an agent, meaning he is still eligible to return to BC. The key dates for him in the next few weeks are: May 30th: NCAA’s deadline to withdraw from the draft and maintain eligibility. June 11th: NBA’s deadline to withdraw from the draft. Unlike Jerome, who has an agent representing him in the draft process, the eligibility rules for Ky regarding representation and workouts are as follows (Per Louisville Courier Journal): “To leave the door open for a return to school, any player that enters the draft cannot agree orally or in writing to be represented by an agent or any individual acting on behalf of the agent or accept any benefits from an agent. Players can use an advisor, who can contact teams on the athlete’s behalf or arrange workouts, as long as he pays the ‘going rate’ for advising services. Athletes cannot miss class for workouts with NBA teams other than during the draft combine. Even if a player is not invited to the combine, he can still arrange workouts with NBA teams. Teams can pay for expenses related to those workouts as long as they do not last longer than 48 hours starting when the athlete arrives at the tryout location. Workouts can last longer than 48 hours as long as the athlete pays his own expenses for the extra time, including return travel, and does not miss class during the tryout. College head coaches are allowed to assist in logistical arrangements for professional tryouts on or off campus but are not allowed to direct or supervise those workouts.” Since BC is currently in exams, the “missing class” part of the rules aren’t much of an issue.

Houston Rockets brought in De'Anthony Melton (USC), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Ky Bowman (Boston College), A.J. Davis (UCF), Tyler Davis and Admon Gilder (Texas A&M) for a group workout today, league sources told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 8, 2018

Over the past two weeks, Ky has scheduled/participated in workouts for four NBA teams: Boston Celtics: last week Oklahoma City Thunder: last weekend Houston Rockets: this week Brooklyn Nets: this week Like Jerome, expect that number to reach double-digits over the next few weeks. These workouts, which include between four and eight prospects usually, give Ky a chance to participate in shooting drills, speed drills, interviews, and some lights scrimmaging in front of NBA executives and scouts. At the workouts, teams can give Ky direct feedback on his skills and what he needs to improve upon, so these workouts are an invaluable resource when evaluating whether he should return to BC. As he won’t be attending the combine, expect Ky to attend more workouts over the next few weeks, then hunker down and make a final decision before the May 30th NCAA deadline. If he chooses to sign with an agent, his BC career will be over and he will likely participate in more workouts leading up to the draft. At this point, it’s unlikely Ky will be drafted in the NBA Draft, but if he performs well in workouts, he could receive a *wink wink* from a team on a free agency deal following the draft. At best, a deal would include summer league and training camp invites, as well as a light guarantee—probably somewhere between $30,000-$80,000. If Ky were to play well in summer league/training camp, maybe he ends up making an NBA roster, but more realistically, he would be offered a spot on a G-League team for the 2018-19 season. At that point, he could choose to accept the G-League offer, which includes a base salary of $35,000, or he could pursue opportunities overseas. Of course, Ky could also decide his best option is return to BC for his junior season and try and boost his stock for the 2019 NBA Draft. Over the next few weeks, as the Combine takes place and more top players begin working out with teams, we will likely get a better idea of Ky’s status, but expect a final decision before May 30th.

Stay tuned with EagleAction for more NBA Draft coverage!