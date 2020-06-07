N.J. edge defender Ezeiruaku commits to BC
BC's recruiting success continued on Sunday with a commitment from three-star linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku.The 6'3, 210-pound prospect (5.5 Rivals Rating) from Williamstown, N.J., has long been rum...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news