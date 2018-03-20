The Boston College Eagles season ended last week at 19-16 overall. The 19 victories were the most for BC since the program had 22 wins in the 2010-11 season. Each season and all year long I keep an extensive journal with notes on everything that goes on around the Eagles basketball program to look back on if ever needed. Or I guess in case something amazing happens over the course of the year and I could maybe write a book about it. So, for the end of year review, I thought I would share some of this season's journal and notes with you, the readers. In this review you'll read about all the main points in the year, the big wins, the turning point in the year, notable injuries, bad losses, close losses, Jerry West Award snub motivations and team travel issues. I think you'll enjoy it if you can make it all the way through. Make sure you check out the end as I've included some of my thoughts as the BC hoops program looks to complete the full rebuild next season and what that team can look like.



THE FIRST FIVE - NOV 10-19

The Eagles started the season just as they should by beating up on the smaller conference opponents that came into Conte Forum. BC opened with a 20-point win over Maine, then two days later scored 91 points in a 39-point victory over South Carolina State and then two days after that beat Sacred Heart by 20. True freshman from Minnesota Steff Mitchell showed a lot of promise early all over the floor off the bench for head coach Jim Christian, including his 21-point performance, while shooting nearly 80-percent from the field in the big win over South Carolina State. BC trailed Sacred Heart by one-point, 31-30 at the half. But then graduate transfer Teddy Hawkins did exactly what they brought him to Boston College to do, physically will the team to victory by getting points and tough boards when needed and when no one else could. They rode his strong second half to relieve some of the tension, and the rest of the Eagles were able to relax, and the play was much improved all over in the final 20-minutes as the Eagles cruised to victory. Hawkins' 22 points and eight rebounds led BC to the easy 72-52 win. The team then traveled to Connecticut to play at the Mohegan Sun Arena in what would be their first of many tests in the season. They looked much improved in their first three games of the year, but the upcoming match-ups against Texas Tech and LaSalle on a neutral floor in back-to-back days would tell us a lot about this Eagles squad. The Eagles up to this point in the young season hadn't been getting much production from what many believed would be their best player in Jerome Robinson. He had a season-high of 18 points in the win over Maine to start the year, but then his production greatly dipped to only 9 points against SC State and then just 4 points in the Sacred Heart win. BC played well for most of the afternoon against a long, athletic, and physical Red Raider team to open up the tournament in Connecticut. But the Eagles fell 75-64 to what seemed like at the time, a good Texas Tech team. But as we know now, that Red Raider team ended up being very good. Tech finished the regular season at 24-9, winning 11 conference games which was good enough for 2nd place in the Big 12 and a stunning 17-1 on their home floor. They were even ranked as highly as 6th in the AP Poll this season and finished the regular season at No. 14 in the poll. The Red Raiders were granted a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament for their stellar season. At the time this published the Red Raiders had punched their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen. An impressive season for second year head coach Chris Beard, who would eventually receive a six-year contract extension at the end of the regular season. The Eagles scored a season-low 64-points in the Texas Tech loss and allowed an at the time season-high 75-points. The Eagles got off to a solid start in the game thanks to Teddy Hawkins scoring down low for BC. For some reason, Hawkins only took a couple of shots in the second half and didn't score at all after the halftime break. Hawkins finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds in 37-minutes played. Afterwards many around the program would say the loss felt like a "missed opportunity" at a quality win had they stuck to the game-plan and fed Hawkins down low. This was also the game where young freshman Steff Mitchell got a costly technical foul late that helped charge a late Red Raider run that eventually would be the final dagger in BC's hopes to make a comeback. The first of many good learning moments for a youngster on this roster. It sucks that it had to come amid a big game, but he learned from it nonetheless. Mitchell told me after the game that he was already dreading hearing from his parents back in Minnesota after his outburst that caused the technical foul. "As if letting my team and coaches down wasn't bad enough, I still have to hear about it from my Mom and Dad at some point today," he said with a slight chuckle.

The Eagles went 1-1 in their first real tests of the season, in Connecticut against Texas Tech and LaSalle in back-to-back days (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

On a less than 24-hour turnaround the Eagles prepared for LaSalle who was coming off a solid showing the evening before against a top-20 nationally ranked Northwestern team, losing by just eight points. BC came out hot against LaSalle thanks to a solid start by Ky Bowman, who even banked in a deep 3-pointer to close out the half at the buzzer. Bowman and Nik Popovic led the Eagles with 8 points each as both squads went to the locker room for the break with Boston College in front by eight. But the game would shift greatly as soon as the second half begun, Jerome Robinson welcomed himself to the season by asserting his dominance on the offensive end like everyone had been expecting him to do all season-long. The 6-foot-6 scoring machine from Raleigh poured in 21-points in the second half and finished the game with 25 total. His final 20-minutes of offensive production helped BC outscore the Explorers, 52-39. He joked to me after the game that the arena DJ played his favorite Post Malone song and that was the reason for his uptick in play in the final 20 minutes (Post Malone is a popular Dallas-based artist that Robinson and the rest of the team listen to often). The Eagles cruised to an impressive victory to close out the weekend in Connecticut, 82-61. Bowman finished the day with 13 points, 7 assists and six boards. While graduate transfer Teddy Hawkins had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles were sitting at a nice 4-1 as they got on the bus to head back to Chestnut Hill on Sunday afternoon before welcoming Colgate into Conte Forum on Wednesday afternoon, the day before Thanksgiving. Texas Tech would crush No. 20 Northwestern later that day, 85-49.

THE END OF NOVEMBER - NOV 22-29

A strong second half by Boston College helped them pull ahead late over Colgate in their next game to secure the victory 83-79. It was another one of those weird Thanksgiving Week game outcomes where anything can happen in college basketball on the week of Thanksgiving and Christmas. We see it all over the sport every year. BC was lucky enough this year to get the win, where in years past they may not have been able to recover from such a poor defensive first half and win. Then Turkey Day came and went while the team celebrated the day at Coach Christian's house or at some teammates that lived nearby, freshman Vin Baker Jr. even made the trip back to his hometown of Old Saybrook, CT for the day to be with his family for the holiday. On Friday, the Eagles loaded up on the bus and made the short drive over to Providence, R.I. for their game on Saturday evening against the Providence Friars.

This would be the Eagles first nationally televised game, it would air on FS1 with the legendary Bill Raferty on the call. The Eagles beat the NCAA Tournament bound Friars last season in Conte Forum, 79-67. BC knocked down 11 3-pointers and had five players score in double-figures on the way to the win. It moved BC coach Jim Christian to 2-1 over Providence in his time with the Eagles. This year's match-up though, wasn't even close, other than the first 12 minutes or so. The Eagles and Friars traded blows throughout the first 12 minutes. The teams swapped leads eight times and they were tied four times. Teddy Hawkins was hot to start, he scored 13 of the Eagles first 23 points. Then the Friars flexed their muscle on their home floor and went on a 19-6 run and used that to glide into the break with a 9-point lead. PC shot just under 60-percent in the first half from deep, the BC perimeter defense was lacking, which would soon become an often-seen trend in this Eagles season. They trailed the Friars, 44-35 at half. Hawkins would only notch four second half points, as he finished the game with 19 points and 12 rebounds in his fourth double-double in only seven games for Boston College. PC was all over BC in the second half, they outscored the Eagles in the final frame, 42-31 which helped them cruise to a 20-point victory at home, 86-66. Jerome Robinson struggled in the game, with just 12 points on just 3-of-12 from the field and three turnovers. It was starting to look like the Eagles star scoring guard in Robinson was struggling to find his place in the BC offense while still allowing Hawkins to shine on that end of the floor. Up until this point in the young season, the Eagles had either been winning, or playing well so it wasn't as glaring. But this beat down in Providence shined a light on the lack of offensive production from Robinson and overall smoothness of his offensive game we had all gotten used to over the last two seasons. Robinson and Hawkins had work to do to get this corrected soon, as conference play opened in just a little over a week. The Eagles also had another big nationally televised road game in just a few days in Lincoln, Neb. Providence would prove to be a formidable opponent as they finished their regular season in the Big East Tournament Title Game losing to Villanova in overtime, 76-66. PC went 21-13 overall and 13-4 at home with 10 wins in the Big East. The Friars were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the 10-seed in the West Region. The Eagles planned to leave for Nebraska early in the afternoon from a nearby private airport on the teams rented charter jet. Everything lined up perfectly with no bad winter weather in either Nebraska or New England, so BC loaded up the jet and took off. About 15 minutes into the flight the pilot came on the overhead speaker and announced that there was a "minor issue" with the plane and that they would need to turn around and head back to the airport and get it checked out "quickly" before they could fly it all the way out to Nebraska. In what was covered by the television and radio broadcasts of the game the next day you all know by now that the "quick check" would turn into an all-day affair. The Eagles ended up having to have an entirely different plane sent to them from the charter company. The new plane finally arrived, and the team and staff unfolded out of the FBO waiting area, where they had spent the entire day. It was now almost 10 p.m. EST and they still had a nearly 3-hour flight ahead of them. The Eagles arrived at their team hotel just after 1 a.m. CST where they would take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on ESPNU later that same day in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That was the second bad thing in what would end up being an absolutely dreadful 24 hours for this team. The first was starting guard Jordan Chatman waking up with a very sharp shoulder pain that managed to keep him from even being able to lift his right arm above his head. There was no rhyme or reason for it, Chatman would tell me before the game that he had no idea how it happened or even when it happened. The 6-foot-5 BYU-transfer guard would have to sit out this match-up. The Eagles made it 11 minutes into the game until more bad news came, Teddy Hawkins fell awkwardly at the top of the key on offense. If you were at the game, you could see his knee "wiggle" when he jumped stopped. The Eagles star forward stayed down for a while before being helped to the Eagles bench for further evaluation and eventually into the Boston College locker room a little before halftime. In the actual game, the Cornhuskers were shooting lights out (62 3FG%) in front of a sold out crowd that was already buzzing knowing they were just a few days away from hiring their new football coach Scott Frost, not to mention, the Huskers had only lost one game so far in the young season and were thought to be a potential tournament team come March.

Ky Bowman's 8 second half points helped lead a gritty short-handed Eagles comeback that eventually fell short at Nebraska (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Back in the locker room at halftime, while the team and coaching staff met about how they could tighten up the perimeter defense and score inside without Hawkins in the line-up for the rest of the night, the team doctors were finishing evaluations on Hawkins. They quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game and they would further evaluate him the next afternoon back in Boston with an MRI. Hawkins emerged from the locker room in Lincoln on crutches and said to me standing near the court as he crutched by to watch the start of the second half, that he was "fine" and it wasn't "that bad". As I spoke with other sources throughout the program then and the rest of the night, they were not as positive as him. They all wanted to wait until they knew more after the MRI in the coming days. Now, the Eagles took the floor for the second half on the road in front of a rowdy crowd down double-digits and extremely short-handed with Hawkins and Chatman both out. Ky Bowman did all he could, as he scored 8 of his 13 points in the second half and had eight rebounds in the game. Robinson finished the game with a team-high 17 points and pulled in seven boards. Nik Popovic scored 10 points and reserve big man Johncarlos Reyes grabbed nine rebounds, including five on the offensive end. But it wasn't enough as BC fought and played hard all night, but in the end, they didn't have enough bodies to get it done. They dropped their second straight game, this time at Nebraska 71-62. Nebraska ended up having a solid season. Many considered them to be a NCAA Tournament "snub" after winning 10 games in the Big Ten and 22 victories overall. They went 16-1 at home including wins over then ranked No. 14 Minnesota and then ranked No. 23 Michigan by 20-points. Nebraska eventually accepted an invite into the NIT. This Boston College team was staring at a big problem now. They were having trouble defending the perimeter, their two-year road woes were still an issue and they may have potentially lost their star forward to a season ending knee-injury. November was now over; big boy conference play was right around the corner with Duke coming to town. But first they had to figure out the actual diagnosis of Hawkins injury and then have a one game at Hartford to sort it all out.

THE TURNING POINT - DEC 2-30

Well as you all know by now, the news on Hawkins knee wasn't good. It turns out Teddy was not "fine" and it actually was a pretty bad knee injury. The MRI and further testing revealed a tear of the ACL. The news of the season-ending injury was a huge blow to Hawkins who specifically transferred from Illinois State, where he helped lead the national ranked Redbirds to a regular season MVC title just a season-ago, to BC for the chance to show himself and pro scouts how he matched-up against the best talent in the top college basketball conference of the ACC. But before he made it to conference play, in the amount of time it takes to come to a jump stop around the free-throw line in Lincoln, Neb., his season and maybe even his college basketball career was over, just nine days before the top ranked Duke Blue Devils would come to town to kick-off ACC play. BC went out and really struggled without Hawkins for most of the night in their next game at Hartford. The Eagles lost to Hartford in Chestnut Hill the year before and they greatly wanted to return the favor on the Hawks home floor. BC led by just one at the half, 31-30 and allowed Hartford to shoot 43-percent from deep in the first half. The good news though was that Robinson looked much more fluid and was efficient again. He had 10 points in the first half on only 5-shots. Another positive was that Chatman's shoulder pain cleared up and he was back in the line-up for the Eagles. Hartford knocked down ten 3-pointers in the game and when their 10th one went in, it gave the Hawks their first second half lead at 54-53. But the Eagles then flexed their own muscles and went on a 14-4 run over the next six minutes that eventually helped them coast to a 73-61 road win. It was the team's first road win of the season and first away win since they won at Virginia Tech 66-59 back on March 2nd of 2015. Robinson scored his 1,000th point in the win, as he finished with a team-high 23-points. He was 7-for-14 from the floor and 3-of-6 from deep. Bowman scored 21-points of his own and he was 8-for-16 from the floor in the win. Nik Popovic stepped up in Hawkins absence as he recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. Chatman scored 14 points in his return from the shoulder injury. Boston College would now get a much-needed full week off from games and Coach Christian and his staff would be able to go back and re-tool the entire offense to place the focus back on the three-guard tandem in his starting lineup of Robinson, Bowman and Chatman. If anything has ever worked for this team, it was that. And it wouldn't take long to reap the benefits of the new look offense. The Eagles now welcomed the top ranked Duke Blue Devils into Conte Forum for an afternoon tilt. The undefeated Blue Devils Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski's roster boasted the top youngster in college basketball at the time in Marvin Bagley III, a sure fire top five pick in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft. Not to mention blue chip recruits in Gary Trent Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Trevon Duval, sophomore McDonald's All-American Marques Bolden and senior guard Greyson Allen. There was no way BC could win this game. Not without Teddy Hawkins, after all, he was brought into beef up the front court for Boston College that would make a difference in ACC games. A team as talented as Duke should just mow down BC and move along with their season.

BC re-tooled their whole offense in the week leading up to the upset win over #1 Duke - It would prove to change the course of their entire season (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Head coach Jim Christian's re-tooled offensive based around Ky Bowman's jet like speed and explosiveness, Jerome Robinson's ability to score from anywhere on the floor and Jordan Chatman's sharpshooting proved to catch the Blue Devils off guard. The Eagles shot 11-of-16 from three-point land in the first half. Although Duke held the lead for most of the first half, it was clear that BC could match the scoring of the Blue Devils, something no one had been able to do with Duke all year. BC used a 13-3 run to complete the most impressive half of basketball they had played since the second half of the Colgate win. The Eagles took a 48-41 lead into the break on their home floor. Chatman and Bowman led the Boston College scoring attack with both sitting at 15 first half points. The Blue Devils went on a 17-7 run that struck fear into everyone in sold out Conte Forum's heart to pull the game even with 12:12 left in the game. BC looked like their luck was running out when they went down four points with just over 3 minutes left in the game, 79-75. The top ranked team had come in and got a legit scare from a tough and rugged BC bunch, but we've all seen this movie before. Duke would make a few winning plays and BC wouldn't and Coach K and his team full of blue-chippers would leave Conte Forum with the victory. But on this day, it was different, so very different. Teddy Hawkins, less than 24-hours post knee surgery was seated just behind the BC bench where he could easily talk to, encourage and coach up his teammates. Hawkins was brought to BC to help lead, score tough buckets and most importantly to help change the losing culture by teaching the Eagles roster how to win games. He was important in this game with that very thing. As he disobeyed his knee surgeons' orders of resting in bed for a few days after the surgery, he crutched through the falling snow on the Chestnut Hill campus to be at the game to encourage, and lend support in any way that he could to make sure his teammates won. Back on the court, once Robinson crossed half-court, he was in range during "winning-time" in this game. You could see it in his eyes. This was his moment. As soon as he launched the first one. Everyone in the gym knew it, too. Down four, Robinson chucked one from deep and he drained it. The basket closed the Duke lead to only 1, then the next time down the floor he did it again. The two 3-pointers sparked a BC 10-2 run that ended with the Eagles leading top-ranked Duke, 85-81 with only 15-seconds left. Chatman sold an intentional foul off the ball that would lead to two free-throws for him and an additional Boston College possession after. The Eagles closed out one of the best wins in recent program history, as they sank a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win. There was no way they could win this game, especially without their best front-court player in Hawkins. But with the new offense flowing smoothly through the three guards and Hawkins still finding a way to have an impact. The Eagles knocked off the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. Ky Bowman had a near triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Robinson's clutch ending helped cap his 24-point day, with 15 of those points in the second half. He was 5-for-5 from deep in the game. Chatman scored 22 points and hit five 3-pointers. As a team, the new offense of BC shot 51-percent from the field including 15 3-pointers made (57.7%). The Eagles were the first team all year to out rebound the Blue Devils, thanks to great efforts on the glass by Bowman and Popovic (7). This team now had confidence in their system and tangible evidence that they could win without their star forward. Not to mention a little momentum to help them roll through the upcoming non-conference games of December before another ACC match-up at nationally ranked Virginia on December 30th.

Ky Bowman lit-up his home state Blue Devils for a near triple-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Eagles rolled through the rest of the month as they blew out Columbia, Central Connecticut before squeaking out an overtime 78-73 win at home over Richmond two days before Christmas. Crazy things always happen around this time of college basketball, and it nearly did twice to BC this year, but they were able to come out victorious. You can't ask for anything more than that. The wins were good, but the commitment of Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 top-75 recruit from North Carolina in early December was a great Christmas present. Hamilton committed to Coach Christian over the phone but alerted the coaching staff that he wouldn't make the news public until his birthday in early February. But BC now had their key piece to the recruiting class to go along with fellow 2018 signee in explosive 6-foot-3 guard Wynston Tabbs from the Baltimore area. Chatman scored a career-high 30 points in the win over Richmond. The Eagles were now riding a five-game winning streak heading into the quick Christmas break. But even better than that, since Coach Christian re-worked the offense after the Hawkins injury the Eagles three guards were combining to score nearly 58 points per game in that stretch. The players headed home for two and a half days to spend the Christmas holiday with their families before having to return the day after Christmas to begin preparations for ACC play. The best defensive team in the country awaited their return from Christmas in Charlottesville, Va. with head coach Tony Bennett at the helm of his vaunted pack-line defense of the top ten team, the Virginia Cavaliers. Was the Duke game just a fluke? Or had this Eagles team and program truly turned a corner? There is no better place to find out then by playing at No. 9 Virginia. BC was in a full 40-minute battle with the Cavaliers. The Eagles went to the rim strong all day long and made their free throws count as they shot 100-percent from the line. They also out-rebounded the big Cavaliers front court, 34-33. Jerome Robinson continued his hot play as he led the game in scoring with 29-points, going 12-of-22 from the floor, pouring in 18 of those points in the second half. Robinson also had six boards, an assist and a blocked shot while playing the entire 40 minutes at UVA. The ending of the game was a wild one. BC was down just one and had three separate chances to take the lead and win the game with under 13-seconds remaining. The first had Ky Bowman on a fast break opportunity that was swatted out of bounds by eventual ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Isaiah Wilkins. Boston College then got the ball underneath their own hoop as a result of the Wilkins block, with 3-seconds left and the chance to inbound it and score at the buzzer to win it and go to 2-0 in ACC play with wins over No. 1 and No. 9. But the inbounds pass was too long and UVA intercepted it and the final buzzer sounded and the Cavaliers had survived. ............But no so fast. The referees quickly blew their whistles and explained that the game clock had started early, before anyone had touched the ball. Which meant the time would be placed back on the game clock, the ball would be spotted in the same spot underneath the Eagles hoop and BC would have another chance at winning the game with the ball all over again. BC drew up a play that got the ball to the taller 6-foot-11 Nik Popovic and he would hand it off to the hot handed Robinson curling around him and he could pull-up for a deep jumper at the buzzer or Popovic could fake the hand-off and hope the defense would bite on the fake hand-off to Robinson and it could give him some freedom to get a little closer to the rim for an easier look. He chose the second option and the Cavaliers defense was all over the hand-off and Popovic faking it. UVA took a charge on Popovic as he leaped for a shot opportunity at the buzzer and the officials signaled for a charge. And just like that the road upset bid was over. The Eagles had come close, really close. But the Cavaliers held them off on their own home floor like a top-10 team should. Boston College had nothing to hold their heads about. This was an impressive performance by this team. They were a possession away from being 2-0 in the ACC and it would've meant wins over the two teams that finished the season in first place and second place in the ACC. Virginia only lost one game the rest of the season and won both the regular season ACC Title and the ACC Conference Tournament Championship. The Cavaliers finished again with the top defense in the country and were granted the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. As great as the win over top ranked Duke was in early December, and it was. There is no question about that. This one-point loss at No. 9 Virginia would prove to be the real turning point for this Eagles squad. Even though they lost, they left the arena that day knowing that the Duke win was not a fluke and they could compete and play with anyone in the ACC. Which is something this program hasn't been able to say in nearly a decade. They also knew that they had the type of player in Robinson that was ready and capable of leading this team through the toughest conference in college basketball. The month of December in 2017 was good to this BC basketball program. But now the real work was about to begin. There would be no more long delays in the schedule and calendar used to prepare in detail before playing good ACC opponents. From here on out it would be two ACC games per week.

JANUARY IN THE ACC - JAN 3-31 - IT'S TOUGH TO WIN ON THE ROAD

Before the Duke game began back in early December, I had a chat with my colleague and broadcast partner, the play-by-play voice of the Eagles, Jon Meterparel. He asked me before the game if I thought the team had a chance in the upcoming match-up against No. 1 Duke later in the day. The Eagles had lost three of their last four games, the only win being the struggle fest at Hartford that they pulled away late for the double-digit win. Boston College had lost Teddy Hawkins to the knee injury and hadn't looked good at all since they lost him. I answered Jon bluntly, "they have no shot." Jon then said something that resonated with me then and would become the theme of this team for the rest of the year and anyone who watched them figured it out too. He said, "I don't know man, I think they do. This team fights. I like how hard they play. They never feel out of it." It was true on that day and at Virginia a couple of weeks later. And it would continue to be true throughout the rest of the year. The Eagles would split a pair of home games over the next week, a fierce comeback ended just short as a Robinson 3-pointer in the final second rattled in and out, BC fell to Clemson, 74-70 and then they beat Wake Forest three days later, 77-71. Boston College then went on the road and faced another nationally ranked team, the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. This was one of the few times all year that this team looked like they didn't have a chance at all. The bigger, stronger, and much more tough Tar Heels wore the Eagles out on the glass all day long. By the end of the first media timeout the Heels already had nine offensive boards. BC got smoked by 30, 96-66. UNC out-rebounded the Eagles 58-23 and had 23 offensive rebounds that led to 24 second chance points. Robinson was efficient but only had 15 points. Bowman led the team with 21 points. But it was Carolina's forward Luke Maye, who stole the show. Maye, the former walk-on jumped out from the start and couldn't miss. He finished the first half with a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 3-of-4 from deep. Maye finished the night with 32 points and 18 rebounds in the win. It's no secret that games and match-ups like this is why Teddy Hawkins was brought to this team. To compete on the glass and down low with the cream of the crop big men like Maye that are in this conference. With no Hawkins to help lend a hand against Maye. Boston College had no chance on this night.

BC had no answer for Luke Maye in Chapel Hill - He finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds in the UNC win (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BC only led once in the game, it was at the very beginning and Carolina got hot and never looked back. The Tar Heels would finish their season with a 25-10 overall record and 11 ACC wins, which was good enough for a fourth-place tie. The Tar Heels rattled off wins in Brooklyn at the ACC Tournament before losing to top ranked and No. 1 seeded UVA in the ACC Tournament Championship game, 71-63. The Tar Heels received a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Luckily for BC there was no time to dwell on the tough loss, they had a very winnable game awaiting them back at Conte Forum with Ivy League member Dartmouth set to tip-off on Saturday afternoon, the last of the Eagles non-conference opponents. This game was strategically placed in this part of the schedule in case the Eagles were in a rut at this point in their season, they could have a winnable game on their own home floor to help them try and get back on the winning track. That's exactly what this team did. They returned home and got a much-needed win over Dartmouth, 86-72. BC shot 56-percent from the field in the win. Popovic went a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to finish with 14 points and eight rebounds. Steff Mitchell dominated the glass with 10 boards. Bowman led the team in scoring with 19 points and Robinson added 17 of his own. The Eagles were back to their winning ways and about to welcome in a very talented and deep Florida State squad. Boston College and FSU tipped off on Monday night, earlier in the day the Seminoles dropped out of the AP Top-25 for the first time all season. This was going to be a tough match-up. It always is with the Seminoles athleticism and depth. But the Eagles on their home floor proved to be a tough match-up for anyone, all year long. BC never trailed in this one as they came out victorious, 81-75. Robinson and Bowman both scored 19 points each. Bowman had another double-double as he pulled in 13 rebounds in 38 minutes. The Eagles got to the free throw line and made them count, shooting 20-of-25 at the line. The Eagles defense was on point in the win. They held the high-octane third ranked ACC scoring offense to 10-points below their season scoring average and to 15-points below their season shooting percentage. This was the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. FSU would eventually make the NCAA Tournament as a 9-seed after going 20-11 in the regular season. At the time this published they had advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after beating 1-seed Xavier. The win over the Seminoles pushed the Eagles to three ACC wins. Which is more conference wins than they had in the previous two seasons combined. This team was confident and clearly on the right track.

BC's late push wasn't enough at Louisville as they fell, 77-69. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The Eagles would then hit the road for two straight games and they would end up dropping both, after a nearly impossible comeback fell short at Louisville, where BC again showed their never quit attitude and toughness. The Eagles were down by 18 points with under four minutes left in the game. They then went on a 16-0 run over the next 3:30 seconds led by big time shot making and high-pressured defense. The Cardinals lead was down to only two points with 33 seconds left. Louisville would eventually seal the victory at the line, making 6-of-6 from there as the home team should over the final half minute of game time. The awesome effort and fight to comeback fell just short as BC ran out of time, the Cardinals held on to win 77-69. They then traveled to Syracuse and lost in a beat down at the Carrier Dome to the Orange, 81-63. BC finally returned home after losing to Cuse on the road to play Virginia Tech. The Eagles found themselves down double-digits late and then their "cardiac kid" persona took over yet again. They trailed by 11-points with under four minutes to play. The Eagles ended the second half on a 16-6 run that resulted in overtime with the game tied at 71. Robinson sparked the late run for Boston College. He scored the final seven points in regulation for the Eagles. Robinson also had a game winning 3-pointer go in-and-out at the buzzer that would've given BC the win. Eventually the BC defense fell apart in the overtime period as VaTech was able to score 14 points in the five-minute overtime. Robinson finished with a then career-high 32 points on 8-of-16 from the field, going 12-of-13 from the free throw line. Bowman chipped in with 22 points and nine boards while Chatman continued to struggle to find his offensive rhythm, finishing with just six points on 1-of-5 from deep. Virginia Tech would go on to make the NCAA Tournament, the Hokies were given an 8-seed after completing their regular season with a 21-11 record. The Eagles finished that three-game skid with two conference road losses. This program still hadn't won an ACC road game since they beat VaTech back in March of 2015. It was a glaring weakness of this team. They couldn't take their game on the road and perform for a full 40 minutes to win. They had won only one true road game since the Virginia Tech win in 2015, that was earlier this season at Hartford. Hardly a road win to brag about. But the Eagles did have a clear blueprint for success. If this team could defend with any sort of consistency, rely on Robinson for the bulk of scoring and get solid offensive production from both Bowman and Chatman, the Eagles were tough to beat. But BC struggled most of the season and nearly all ACC play defending the perimeter. Chatman often floated in and out of his shooting rhythm while Bowman was solid scoring the ball, at times he struggled with turnovers.

A .500 FEBRUARY - FEB 4-28 - JEROME'S COMING OUT PARTY

Boston College opened up February with a 80-72 win over Georgia Tech in overtime at home on Super Bowl Sunday. It was an ugly win, but it moved the Eagles up in the standings with their fourth conference win. Robinson and Chatman both had 19. With Robinson fouling out before regulation ended, Bowman put the team on his back and scored eight of his 17 points in the overtime period. The Eagles defense in the overtime was stellar, holding the Yellow Jackets to just three points in the five minutes of extra action. The Eagles controlled the glass as well in the overtime, 9-3. BC then traveled to Notre Dame to take on an Irish squad without it's best front court player. Preseason ACC Player of the Year Bonzi Colson was still out recovering from a leg injury. The Irish had struggled since he left the line-up and star senior guard Matt Farrell had also been in and out of the line-up nursing a high-ankle sprain. Because of that, ND was coming into the game on a seven-game losing streak. The word out of the Irish program was that the players had a "Players Only" meeting in the locker room after the loss at NC State the game before. As we all know, these meetings can go one of two ways. They can completely rejuvenate the team and they can rally around it, or it can be ignored, and the team can entirely check out upon hearing it. Well, this meeting must've been just what the guys in that locker room needed to hear. The Irish would go on to win seven of their final 11 games. Including two wins in the ACC Tournament over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. The return of Colson indeed helped with that finish. They came out against BC at home and just torched the Eagles on offense. The Irish shot nearly 62-percent from deep and exactly 56-percent from the field in the game while scoring 96-points in the win. Boston College was stellar on their offensive end as well. They shot 50-percent from the field and made 12 3-pointers. The Eagles performed good enough on offense to win the game by scoring 85 points, but they lost. The perimeter defense reared its ugly head once again and spoiled a career-day from Jerome Robinson. The guard scored a career-high 46 points, the most by any ACC player all year. It was also the highest point total in a regulation game this season by any player in the country and the fourth-highest single-game total overall. He scored 18 points in the first half and 28 in the second half. It was the second highest single-game point total in program history, the last BC player to score 46 was Tyrese Rice back in 2008. Robinson shot an efficient 15-of-23 from the floor, including 7-of-12 from deep and 9-of-9 from the free throw line. He also grabbed four boards, dished out two assists, and had a steal in his 40 minutes played.

Jerome Robinson scored a career-high 46 points at Notre Dame in February (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

He was truly special on this night. His real "coming out party" to those who weren't already aware of his scoring ability. A wasted all-time effort by Robinson because of the team's poor defensive performance. Robinson was left off the Jerry West Award Semi-Finalist list a couple of hours before the game. The award is given out to the nation's top shooting guard in college basketball. How he was left off that list, no one knows. But Robinson would tell me later with a grin, "Yea, I saw that on my phone just before the game that I didn't make that list." He finished with his signature big smile, "I wonder how that happened?" Robinson was later named as a finalist for the Jerry West Award on the first week of March after being left off the semi-finalist list week the month before. I think it's safe to say they got Robinson's attention with the snub and he clearly got theirs after. The Eagles would go on to win their next two games. This teams toughness and resilience can't be questioned at all. They always seemed to respond with strong performances after tough losses and when no one should've given them a shot. BC hosted Miami and defeated them 72-70. At the end of the year Miami was selected into the NCAA Tournament as the 6-seed in the South Region after completing their season with a 22-9 record. The next game Boston College finally won that ever elusive ACC road game with an 81-58 victory in Pittsburgh. At halftime in Pittsburgh, Robinson had three fouls and only two-points. As he returned to the floor to warm-up for the second half he found me just off the floor where the radio broadcast is set-up and said with wink, "I got this, watch this." Robinson was tremendous. He went out and scored 25 of his 27 points in the second half to help surge the Eagles to a 49-point second half that secured the program's first road conference win in nearly two calendar years. The team had been predicted to finish in 14th place in the preseason ACC poll and at this point in the season was still on the "NCAA Tournament bubble" and had a chance to finish as high as 10th place in the conference. Something not a lot of people thought was possible before the year began, there was still a lot to play for. But as you all know by now; the Eagles finished the final three games in February winning just one of four games. Knocking them out of the NCAA Tournament talk all together. BC's defense let them down again. They gave up 84-points at home to Notre Dame as the Irish completed another season sweep of the Eagles. ND guard Matt Farrell scored a career-high 37 points in the win. Then Boston College went on the road and lost at N.C. State, where Robinson left for an extended period in the first half with a right elbow injury. When he finally returned he was wearing a sleeve with a pad over the right elbow. The injury clearly affected him as his 24-consecutive game double-digit scoring streak was snapped when he finished with only 8 points. The Wolfpack torched BC’s transition defense for 21 fast break points which helped in the win. Then the Eagles held a lead late in Coral Gables over Miami until the Hurricanes went on 26-11 run over the final 6:16, including a 15-5 run over the final 2:54 that ended with a Lonnie Walker buzzer beater made basket to complete the comeback win for Miami as they won 79-78. Heading into the final home game of the season, BC was on another three-game losing skid. Where throughout most of it their defense wasn't very good. This upcoming game against Syracuse was going to be on the Eagles home floor where they had already won 13 games in the season. Syracuse was fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, a loss in this one may be the end of their postseason tournament dreams. The Orange would come to Conte Forum ready to play. But Boston College did what they had done all year at home. They impressed on their home floor and responded with toughness when everyone doubted them. BC dominated Syracuse to close out their home slate on the year with a 85-70 win in a game where they never trailed. The Eagles had four players score in double digits. The victory was the Eagles 14th home win of the year, the most since they won 15 in Conte Forum back in the 2008-09 season. As we know now, Syracuse ended up making the NCAA Tournament and all the way to the Sweet Sixteen. This Boston College team beat three of the Sweet Sixteen teams in this year's field, Duke, Syracuse, and Florida State with close losses to two other Sweet Sixteen participants in both Texas Tech and Clemson. With only one game left in the regular season, this BC team had greatly surpassed everyone's season expectations. BC had already won seven ACC games, the most since the program won seven back in 2012-13. The team was guaranteed a winning season, the programs first above .500 season since 2010-11 where they went 22-13. But heading into the regular season finale in Tallahassee, the Eagles depth would take another hit. In the win over Syracuse, freshman starter Steff Mitchell strained his hamstring and would need to sit out the game at Florida State which was just three days later and hope to have him healthy and ready to go in the ACC Tournament that loomed early the next week in Brooklyn.

WINNING IN MARCH - MARCH 3-13

The Eagles would need all the depth they could get going into the most important month in college basketball. BC's lack of depth all season long was a real issue, as the knee-injury to Hawkins bumped everyone up one spot in the rotation. Forcing Mitchell into the starting line-up and Johncarlos Reyes, Luka Kraljevic and Vin Baker Jr. off the bench to play in more minutes than originally planned. This roster couldn't afford any more injuries. BC was about to begin their first of five games in 10 days. With even less depth than they already had, it could be the final nail in the coffin that would potentially end this once promising season. The team had to leave the Boston area on Thursday, a day early to beat a big winter storm, to ensure that they would get to Tallahassee in time for the game on Saturday afternoon. BC's depth did take another hit in the FSU game, they lost leading scorer Jerome Robinson late and freshman back-up forward Luka Karljevic took a brutal shot to the chin that ended with him laid out on the hardwood with a concussion. The devastation to the roster and with no Mitchell, it all led to FSU finishing the game on a 18-4 run over the final 6:13 to close out the Eagles regular season with an 85-76 road loss. The Eagles couldn't get out of Florida fast enough as they went into the game with the opportunity to clinch the 10th-seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament with a win at FSU. But with the loss and the Syracuse win at home over Clemson the same day, it dropped BC back to the 12-seed where they would play Georgia Tech in the opening game of the conference tournament in Brooklyn in just three days. The Eagles needed to get healthy quickly to not only win the game against the Yellow Jackets but find a way to be able to compete on the big stage against the NCAA Tournament teams that wait behind that opening round ACC Tournament game. BC arrived back from FSU on Saturday evening and then hit the road for the four-hour bus trip down to New York City on Sunday afternoon. While on the trip to NYC, the ACC season awards began to trickle out. BC's Robinson was the runner-up for ACC Player of the Year behind Duke's Marvin Bagley III. Robinson finished with 14 first place votes. He was also the second leading vote getter behind Bagley on the First Team All-ACC ballot. Sophomore point guard Ky Bowman was rewarded for his second straight stellar season for the Eagles as he was named to the Honorable Mention All-ACC squad. Despite being BC's best defender and the first freshman in Boston College basketball history to average more than 8.0 rebounds per game and also the sixth freshman in BC history to lead the Eagles in rebounding in their first collegiate season, Steff Mitchell was not recognized by the league voters on the All-Freshman team. The Eagles practiced at the Brooklyn Nets practice facility on Monday as they put the final touches on their preparation for the upcoming game the next day at Barclays Center against GT. BC came out and truly dominated Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament opener. They never trailed in the game and scored 51 second half points. Mitchell who was cleared to play with the hamstring injury was huge on the glass pulling in a team-high 11 boards. But credit to the Yellow Jackets whose long, up and down season eventually came to an end after the 10-point loss to BC. They fought hard in the final 10 minutes and even pulled the game to within six points after a 28-15 run. But BC was clutch at the free throw line as they made 11-of-13 over the final two minutes of the games to lock up the victory. It was the program's first ACC Tournament victory since they beat Georgia Tech in the 2015 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Next up was the 5th seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack, who just a few weeks ago pounded the Eagles in Raleigh. An injured Robinson scored only eight points in that one. This one would be different though as the Eagles two North Carolina natives in he and Bowman would make sure on the national stage they wouldn't let the Wolfpack get them again. Coach Christian told me before the game that they needed to make it a priority to stop the Wolfpack in transition. Getting back on defense to limit the NCSU fast break points would be an important factor in winning this game and advancing. The two North Carolina natives combined to score 50 points in the second-round game against NCSU. The Eagles took a 14-point lead into the half over the 5th seeded Wolfpack. NCSU shot nearly lights out in the second half as both teams dazzled on the offensive end in the final 20 minutes. The Wolfpack dropped 56 points and the Eagles scored 46 in the second half. As late heroics by Raleigh native Jerome Robinson coupled with a full 40 minutes of remarkable play by Bowman led the Eagles to the 91-87 win.

Robinson's heroics and Bowman's stellar play led BC to their 2nd ACC Tournament win of the weekend (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Robinson was able to rise over two defenders from about 15-feet away and sink his attempt with only 17-seconds left. Then on the ensuing inbound after a NCSU timeout, Robinson deflected the inbound pass and tipped it right to Bowman as he was then fouled with just 11-seconds remaining. The next time down the floor after a NCSU lay-in to pull it back to two, a Wolfpack player called a timeout that the team didn't have. Robinson stepped up to the line and knocked both technical free throw attempts down and sealed the dramatic victory for BC. Coach Christian’s emphasis on transition defense seemed to work. The Eagles surrendered 21 fast break points to NCSU in the first meeting back in February but allowed only 9 fast break points to the Wolfpack on this day. The Eagles scored 19 points of their own in transition. The win marked for the first time since 2006 - Boston College's first year in the ACC - the Eagles won two ACC Tournament games. Bowman joined the Boston College 1,000 scoring club in the game as well. The second member to join it in the season after Robinson went over the milestone in December in the win at Hartford. Now, the Eagles would play the following day against another nationally ranked NCAA Tournament team in Clemson. Who was coming off the back-to-back bye that the top three seeds in the ACC Tournament get each year. On the other end, BC was about to tip-off their fourth game six days, including their third in as many days. The Eagles did get a bit of good news in terms of added depth, something greatly needed. They would get Kraljevic back from the concussion he experienced in the loss on Saturday at FSU. The Eagles flew out to a quick 12-3 lead against Clemson and it looked like the high-octane offensive BC team of the previous two days was back and the three straight days of high-energy games hadn't affected them. But unfortunately for them, that wouldn't be the case. The Tigers quickly adjusted to the Barclays Center environment and made life tough on both Bowman and Robinson while the Eagles were on offense, an effective way to defeat this BC squad. The Tigers would outscore BC, 33-10, over the next 9:37, and eventually they led at the break 43-36.

BC's loss to Clemson in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament ended the fun week of hoops for the Eagles and their funs (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Tigers began the second half where they ended the previous one, on a 12-3 run. But that's when the best back-court in the ACC began to heat up and power through the tough Clemson defense that had held them in check most of the day. Over the next 7:17, the Eagles went on a 21-8 run that made it a two-point game, 63-61 with 5:49 to play. Robinson scored 12 of the 21 points during that run. But that push would empty the Eagles tank. The Tigers propelled past BC on a 16-7 run and extended their lead to 12 with only a minute left. BC would fall 90-82, after scoring 46 second half points with Bowman scoring 23 points in the game and Robinson adding in another 20 in the loss. Bowman was named to the ACC Tournament All-Tournament team for his play all week long. Clemson was eventually selected to the NCAA Tournament and at the time of publication was preparing for its Sweet Sixteen game against 1-seed Kansas in Omaha. The Tigers advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after a 31-point thrashing of 4-seed Auburn. Now the Eagles would return home and await their NIT selection. With seven ACC victories and two wins at the ACC Tournament they were hopeful to get to host their first-round match-up in the NIT. After all, this team had just played four games in six days and had spent the last seven straight days on the road. The last thing they needed was to travel again. As we all know now though, the Eagles were eventually selected to play in the NIT but they wouldn't host the opening game. They had to play in Bowling Green, KY in less than 48 hours against Western Kentucky. BC drove to New Hampshire the next afternoon to hop on a charter flight with the Vermont men's basketball team. Vermont was headed to Nashville to play Middle Tennessee State in their NIT opener as well. When the flight arrived in Nashville the Eagles loaded up on a charter bus and bused the additional hour north to Bowling Green for their game the next night. BC would end their season at Western Kentucky with a disappointing showing in a 17-point loss to WKU. The loss shouldn't damper anyone's overall thoughts about this season. The Eagles had a more than impressive season with plenty of flashes and even had some moments of greatness and triumphs. With wins over the #1 ranked Duke Blue Devils and additional wins over nationally ranked Miami and in the ACC Tournament over NCSU.

WHAT'S NEXT? THE FUTURE