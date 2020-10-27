EagleAction - Midseason Awards for the 2020 Eagles

ESPN college football writer Andrea Adelson revealed Monday morning on ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” that her pick for midseason ACC Coach of the Year is Jeff Hafley.

“I did not have Boston College 4-2 at this point of the season,” Adelson admitted.

Even BC fans probably didn’t see it coming. The Eagles have exceeded expectations through their first six games under Hafley, jumping 84 spots in total defense from last season and transitioning from a run-first offense to averaging the third-most passing yards in the ACC.

Somehow we’re already at the midpoint of an ACC season that almost never happened. Now’s a good time to look at how the Eagles got here—and, more specifically, which players have led the way.

Without further ado, here are Eagle Action’s midseason awards for the 2020 Eagles.

Rookie of the Year: LG Christian Mahogany

Unlike 2019, when Zay Flowers racked up 395 yards from scrimmage in his first six career games, there isn’t an obvious winner for this award—at least at this point of the year. But Christian Mahogany has played the biggest role of BC’s freshmen. After redshirting last season, the 6-foot-3, New Jersey native earned a starting spot on the Eagles’ vaunted O-Line. He was the only newcomer up front and was moved to left guard amid the group’s rearrangement. Mahogany, and the entire O-Line, hasn’t always been in sync this year, but he’s graded out as one of the Eagles’ top-two O-Linemen in half of BC’s games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Most Improved Player of the Year: CB Josh DeBerry

It’s only fitting that the most improved player comes from the team’s most improved position group. Josh DeBerry is part of an Eagles secondary that ranks 36th in the country in pass defense, one year removed from giving up the ninth-most yards through the air in the FBS. DeBerry, who started two games at corner last year as a true freshman, shot out of the gates this fall, recording an average PFF grade of 82.3 through two games, at which point he ranked third nationally among all FBS cornerbacks in single coverage, per PFF. So far this season, he’s created two takeaways inside opponents’ 20-yard line, tallied the fifth-most solo tackles on the team, and deflected three passes, including one that set up a 71-yard Mike Palmer interception return against Texas State.