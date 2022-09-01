Boston College lacrosse might be losing Charlotte North—a two-time Tewaaraton Award winner, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and the face of women's lacrosse—but the Eagles will have plenty of talent next season.

Goalie Rachel Hall, BC's starting netminder since 2020, announced her decision to return for a fifth year earlier this week. Then defender Melanie Welch, who posted a career-high 23 ground balls last season, revealed that she'll be back for a sixth year.

BC got more good news Wednesday when Jenn Medjid, the nation's seventh-leading scorer in 2022, informed the program that she, too, is returning for one last ride.

"Playing for BC lacrosse has been a dream of mine ever since I was a young girl," Medjid said in a statement. "The past four years playing under the best coaches and most amazing teammates have been such a privilege."

She continued: "I"m excited for one more year to play the sport I love and compete for a national championship with the best program in the country."

Medjid eclipsed the 60-goal mark for the second year in a row in 2022. After finishing the Eagles' national championship season in 2021 with 61 goals, she wrapped this past year with 74 goals. Medjid also logged a career-high 28 assists, going over 100 points in a season for the first time in her career.

Medjid is the staple of consistency. For most of the 2022 campaign, she kept a goal streak alive that capped at 48 straight games. Medjid registered 18 hat tricks this past season. Her two most dominant performances came against Pitt, where she mounted six goals and one assist, and Loyola—it was during the Elite Eight matchup that Medjid notched five goals and posted a trio of feeders.

The Garden City, New York, native is now eighth all-time in school history with 225 points and sixth all-time in the BC record book with 169 goals.

"Jenn has an unwavering commitment to improvement and excellence, which is rare," head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said in a statement. "Having that filter into our team another year makes us all a little better. I am very excited for another season with her."

Medjid will enter the 2023 season as BC's top scoring option and a Tewaaraton Award candidate.