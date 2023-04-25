To be in a category with Charlotte North and Sam Apuzzo is to be considered one of the greatest lacrosse players in BC history.



Jenn Medjid has earned that right with a stellar final season. As BC begins its quest for an ACC title on Wednesday morning, it is Medjid's leadership on and off the field that's helped carry the 2023 team to this point. Many thought the Eagles would take a step back when North graduated, but instead, they've remained a Top 10 team in the country throughout the season and locked up the top seed in the ACC tourney.



Medjid scored 64 goals this season - 4.27 per game - to take the scoring title in the ACC. She finished second in points (83) only behind Syracuse's Meghan Tyrrell (89). Nationally, Medjid finished third in scoring behind Northwestern's Izzy Scane (5.21 goals per game, 73 total) and Mercer's Shannon Urey (4.47 goals per game, 67 total).



Medjid was named a Top 25 finalist for the Tewaarton Award along with teammate Belle Smith. About a week or so ago, Medjid also became just the third player in BC history to surpass 300 career points, joining North and Apuzzo.



"The moment Jenn came to Boston College, we knew she was going to be this," said head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein during a Zoom call Monday. "She's been so devoted to being the best lacrosse player that she can possibly be. A lot of girls out there want to be that, but they don't pursue it day in and day out. Jenn actually does. She's one of those rare kids that comes every single day to practice with an intensity that is a force."



Not only has Medjid raised her own level of play without North around, but she's raised the level of her teammates around her, which is the true sign of an elite player. If BC is able to make another deep playoff run, the whole country will see just how special she's been, if they haven't already.



"She's very competitive and she's always expecting so much of herself and her teammates," WalkerWeinstein added. "She practices before practice. She practices after practice. It's day in and day out. This is her number one goal. It's to be the best player in the country and I think people are finally starting to realize that she's as dangerous as a Meg Tyrrell, an Izzy Scane...people are just missing it.



"Her numbers show it. Her drive shows it. The team supports her and I've always known it."





